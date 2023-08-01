A woman reported Monday that a stranger with a gun entered the apartment she was at demanding to see a dog and fired his gun at a man, according to a Denton police report.
At about 10:34 p.m., police were dispatched to a shots-heard call in the 900 block of Collier Street. Two callers reported hearing at least one gunshot.
When police arrived, many of the individuals involved were no longer at the scene. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the police report notes that officers had limited information about the incident.
But officers spoke with one woman who said she witnessed the shooting. She said she and several people were “just hanging out” in an apartment when someone knocked on the door.
They opened the door to see a man and a woman they didn’t know. The witness said the pair entered the house with a handgun demanding to know where “the dog” was. The witness said the other people who were there fled the apartment once the man and woman entered.
The witness said the man stated the dog was theirs and left; outside, the man got into a seemingly unrelated dispute with another man.
This man hadn’t previously been inside the apartment. Beckwith said it was unclear whether he knew the other people inside the apartment or whether he knew the male suspect.
The witness said the male suspect pointed his gun at her and fired a shot at the other man. Then, he and the woman fled the scene. It’s unclear whether they were in a vehicle or on foot.
There were no reported injuries, according to the report. Officers located one spent shell casing and collected it for evidence. The report states that officers were unable to determine at the time who owns the dog.
The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
3800 block of Interstate 35 — A 20-year-old man flipped his car on the interstate Monday by evading police because he wanted to have fun, according to a police report.
At about 8:16 p.m., officers were traveling northbound on I-35 near West Oak Street in a marked police Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that officers observed a white Mercedes, a gray sedan and a motorcycle racing at a high rate of speed.
The Mercedes exited the highway. But the report states that the motorcycle and the sedan continued racing. Officers detected the sedan driving at 106 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the report.
The officers activated their emergency lights and sirens. But the sedan and motorcycle accelerated, passing another vehicle and continuing north, according to the report. The motorcycle eventually reduced speed. The report makes no further mention of the Mercedes or the motorcycle.
As for the sedan, the officers stated it was apparent the driver was attempting to evade. The report states that the driver continued traveling at a high rate of speed and began passing cars on the right shoulder.
Shortly after, the sedan lost control and drove off the highway into the grass. It then returned to the highway, flipped onto its roof and slid across both lanes of traffic.
Officers stopped at the crash and observed the driver, who was the sole occupant, crawl out of the sedan’s rear window. Officers informed him that he was under arrest and requested that medics come evaluate him.
When medics arrived, the report states they advised officers that he didn’t have any life-threatening injuries. However, they still transported him to a local hospital for further clearance.
At the hospital, the driver made multiple statements to hospital staff that he was just trying to have fun. He was released from the hospital and booked into the Denton City Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and reckless driving.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 406 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
