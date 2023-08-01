Denton police (copy)
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A woman reported Monday that a stranger with a gun entered the apartment she was at demanding to see a dog and fired his gun at a man, according to a Denton police report.

At about 10:34 p.m., police were dispatched to a shots-heard call in the 900 block of Collier Street. Two callers reported hearing at least one gunshot.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0