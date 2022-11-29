Denton police vehicle
A store manager reported that he was robbed at gunpoint Monday as he was leaving with money he planned to deposit at a bank, according to a police report.

At about 8:50 a.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a robbery in the 1800 block of South Loop 288. The caller said he manages a store and was robbed on his way to the bank.

