A store manager reported that he was robbed at gunpoint Monday as he was leaving with money he planned to deposit at a bank, according to a police report.
At about 8:50 a.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a robbery in the 1800 block of South Loop 288. The caller said he manages a store and was robbed on his way to the bank.
In the report, the manager said he was leaving the store with a bag of money to deposit when two male suspects approached him. One tried to pull the bag away from him, he said. After he didn’t let go, he said the other pointed a handgun at him, and the pair left on foot with the money, he said.
The report does not specify the exact amount of money that was in the bag, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said, but confirmed it was several thousand dollars.
Denton police contacted the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to enlist the help of a K-9 while searching the area. They were unable to locate the suspects though.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
800 block of North Wood Street — A 31-year-old driver allegedly hit another vehicle and drove off. When police found him, he alleged he had drunk 24 beers
At about 6:23 p.m., police were dispatched for a hit-and-run crash. The caller said they saw a vehicle collide with a pickup and take off.
The caller told police that the vehicle drove away from the scene. The report does not mention any related injuries or damages, Cunningham said.
The caller found the suspected vehicle parked on North Crawford Street near McKinney Street, and police saw the vehicle parked away from the curb. The report states it had significant damage to the front end.
As officers approached, a man came walking up to the vehicle and said it was his. He said he crashed into another vehicle on his way home and allegedly admitted to having too many drinks.
He said he had finished off a 24-pack of beer he had been drinking since 9 a.m. The report states the man believed it was 10 p.m., more than three hours past the time of the crash.
According to the report, he refused all tests. He allegedly admitted he was impaired and told police to take him to jail. The report states police could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, and he had watery eyes.
Police placed him under arrest and transferred him to the city jail without incident, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more.
If convicted of three or more DWI offenses, the offense becomes a third-degree felony. It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 412 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
