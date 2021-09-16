The manager of Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment Inc. told police Wednesday he found bullet holes in a security camera at the Denton location, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the criminal mischief after the manager reported the damage Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the business around noon Wednesday in the 4000 block of Interstate 35 after the manager found the bullet holes.
The report says the business flooded on Sunday and that the camera system had been shot the same day, although the manager said he didn’t notice the camera damage until Wednesday.
According to the report, the caller said an unknown person shot at one of the video cameras, striking the camera and wall, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. At this same time, the caller was alerted that one of the business's equipment pieces was missing.
When the camera was shot, the projectile went through the wall and into the sprinkler system, causing the sprinkler system to flood.
The manager got an estimate of $500 to replace the camera and $50,000 for the wall, sprinkler system and water damage. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2300 block of Carriage Lane — Two roommates' argument in the kitchen turned physical, and a 65-year-old man was arrested on an assault charge Wednesday, according to a police report.
After speaking with both, police learned the 65-year-old attempted to hit a woman with a plate. The report says she blocked it with her hands, but the impact still hit her and caused a laceration to her hand.
The man also allegedly took her phone to keep her from calling 911. He ended up calling 911, and dispatchers noted they could hear a woman screaming at a man telling him to give her the phone.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
3200 block of Lance Lane — Officers are investigating a reported assault between a man and his boss Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police he was painting inside a house when his boss became upset with the work he was doing and punched him. He told police he left and dialed 911 right away.
Police spoke with the boss, who said nothing physical happened. According to the report, he said he told the caller to pay closer attention to what he was doing while he was working, then reported the ladder he was standing on slipped.
He reported the caller fell to the floor, and that was why he was bleeding.
The caller told police he wants to pursue charges. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 484 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Wednesday and Thursday, 25 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.