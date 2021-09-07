A 42-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend in Denton as recently as mid-August, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department found the suspect at the Limestone County Jail after contacting the local police department about his whereabouts. The police report says as recently as Aug. 15, he allegedly chased his girlfriend around her home in the 3500 block of Quail Creek Drive and turned off her electricity.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said this was only one incident but that the stalking charge accounts for repeatedly engaging in conduct that was harassing toward his ex-girlfriend.
With the Aug. 15 incident, the victim reported she knew her ex carried a knife with him, although she didn’t see him with it on this date.
Beckwith said the man’s criminal history includes arrests and charges for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register, burglary of a habitation, assault, interference with an emergency request for assistance, criminal trespass, sodomy, indecent acts with another person and assault/communicating a threat.
She said the police report didn’t break down what agencies charged him with each of those offenses, but she added that some may not be Denton Police Department arrests because the charges are worded differently.
According to the report, Denton officers picked him up from the Limestone County Jail on Monday and brought him to Denton where he was then booked into the city jail. Jail records Tuesday morning didn’t show him in Denton police custody anymore, and he hadn’t been booked into the Denton County Jail by Tuesday afternoon.
Other reports
1500 block of Centre Place Drive — A man who may have similar information to a hotel guest reported Monday he was falsely sent a receipt from the Denton hotel, according to a police report.
Beckwith said it’s believed the incident, where the man was sent a receipt for a hotel visit, was likely a clerical error as the hotel has an account with similar information to the caller’s. A report was taken.
1400 block of East McKinney Street — Police are investigating a burglary where a woman reported identifying information stolen from her home Monday, according to a police report.
The report says she may know who the intruder is. She told police Monday someone took several forms of ID from her apartment. An investigation is ongoing.
9100 block of Teasley Lane — A resident at Hickory Creek Mobile Home Park told police they saw a teenager breaking the windows to another home in the community Monday, according to a police report.
The incident was reported as a burglary in progress. The report says only one mobile home was damaged. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 378 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 16 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.