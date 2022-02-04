A stabbing victim was allegedly the aggressor during a fight Thursday in the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, according to a police report.
The 23-year-old man was arrested by the Denton Police Department on outstanding warrants, but the assault and fight are still under investigation.
Police responded to a stabbing call around 9:05 a.m. and encountered a chaotic scene with multiple people who were intoxicated, according to the report. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with a significant injury to his hand.
The report says officers learned he was the aggressor in multiple fights. At the time he got cut, he was allegedly attacking another person and a third person tried to separate them by presenting a knife.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed the knife by the blade, causing the significant cut. He was later arrested at the hospital on warrants, but the report didn’t say what the warrants were for.
Denton County Jail records show the 23-year-old had a warrant for criminal trespass.
Other reports
2400 block of Louise Street — A man who parked his truck at his apartment complex Wednesday evening found it significantly damaged the next afternoon, according to a police report.
Police responded around 1 p.m. after the caller said his truck had been crashed into. He told police he saw debris on the ground and around the back of his truck. The report says the back left corner of his truck had significant damage.
An investigation is ongoing.
2000 block of Devonshire Drive — A 17-year-old was assaulted on his way home from Avondale Park Thursday, according to a police report.
His mother reported the assault around 4 p.m. once her son got home. She told police a known person punched her son in the face. Blood was coming from his lip, which was swollen and purple.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 265 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, five people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
