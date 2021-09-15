The Denton Police Department is still investigating a stabbing reported Tuesday, but officers did arrest one man in the process in connection with a different assault, according to a police report.
After being dispatched around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, Denton police found a stabbing victim in front of a store in the 1200 block of East University Drive. He was taken to a hospital and told police that the person who stabbed him also robbed him. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Police Department, said police didn’t know where the assault happened and began looking for a crime scene. Officers looked around and saw blood in the area of one man’s residence, so they met with a couple inside, according to the report.
That man was arrested on two outstanding warrants, but police also determined he had assaulted his girlfriend, who was at his home with him.
Witnesses told police the suspect caused the multiple cuts on his girlfriend’s face and neck.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 33-year-old man accused of shoplifting from Walmart was said to be walking around with multiple knives and possibly a hatchet Tuesday night, according to a police report.
A Walmart employee reported a theft around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, alleging a man in the store had possibly put merchandise in his pants and left the store without paying. The report says the man was reported to be walking around carrying multiple knives and possibly a hatchet and was with another person.
After finding someone who matched the description given, police tried to contact a man who allegedly started running from officers in their patrol vehicle. Police detained him and found multiple knives on his person.
He was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention, although the charge was enhanced after police learned he’d previously been convicted of that offense. He was charged with theft of property under $2,500 with two previous convictions as well as criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.
800 block of Londonderry Lane — A 26-year-old man allegedly took his boyfriend’s phone after the phone’s owner threatened to call police early Tuesday, according to a police report.
The suspect, who police said was visibly upset and crying, said he and his boyfriend got into a verbal argument. He alleged they pushed each other but said that was the only physical contact they had.
The other man reported their playful arguing turned into a real argument and that they were yelling loudly. Police learned from the suspect that he took his boyfriend’s phone from his hand when he tried to call 911.
He was arrested and charged with interference with an emergency request for assistance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 476 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.