After Denton police found a vehicle parked in the left lane of Interstate 35 with both of its occupants asleep, the driver was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge and the passenger on a public intoxication charge, according to a police report.
Sometime before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers saw the vehicle sitting in the lefthand lane of Interstate 35, near Ganzer Road. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 70 miles per hour and the report states two men were sleeping inside the vehicle. Officers woke up the 24-year-old driver and conducted sobriety tests, after which he was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Throughout the course of that investigation, the 23-year-old passenger allegedly continued to sleep, despite police shining lights at him. An officer moved the vehicle into the left-hand shoulder and he stayed asleep through that process as well, the report states. Police noted the smell of alcohol coming from him and they found a loaded gun in the passenger side door. After they recovered it, the man then woke up.
The man allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol, though the report states he didn’t know how much. Officers arrested him on a charge of alcohol public intoxication. Neither man was charged for the gun in the vehicle, and the report does not provide any further information on it.
Other reports
800 block of IOOF Street — An investigation is ongoing after a man reported a woman he’s dating shot at him three times at an apartment, according to a police report.
Saturday evening, Denton police posted on social media that several officers were in the block after shots were fired. It was already known by that point there weren’t any injuries. According to the report, a man was inside the apartment at about 5:21 p.m. when he opened the door. A woman he’s dating was standing outside and she then pointed a gun at him, shooting three times.
The man wasn’t hit with any bullets, the report states. There were three bullet holes in the ceiling and officers found shell casings at the scene. The man did not tell them why the woman might have shot at him, but he did identify her by name. An investigation is ongoing.
2800 block of South Interstate 35E — A 44-year-old woman was arrested Saturday evening after she allegedly tried to steal multiple items from Buc-ee’s, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the store at about 5:11 p.m., after receiving a report that the woman was concealing things in her purse. She allegedly paid for multiple items at the register but didn’t pay for the things she hid. The report states she admitted to stealing a sandwich, shirt, shorts and a soap dispenser, telling officers she didn’t know why she stole them because she had money to pay for them.
The total for the items came in at just over $125 and she was arrested on a charge of theft between $100 and $750. She also had at least three active arrest warrants, including for a property theft charge from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and for parking and financial responsibility charges from Frisco police.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 333 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.