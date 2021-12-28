A resident at the 316Fry apartments found the tires to her vehicle slashed and sugar in her gas tank Monday, according to a police report.
Her friend reported the vandalism to the Denton Police Department around 9:28 a.m. Monday. The woman’s car was parked in the parking lot of the complex at 316 Fry St., and she didn’t know who could’ve damaged her car.
The report says all four tires were slashed, the seats were torn up, and sugar was in the gas tank. While it won’t ruin the engine, sugar in the gas tank can cause other problems, according to Subaru.
The woman’s friend first reported the incident and said some of his property that was in the car was stolen. He said his backpack, camping stove and clothes were all gone and that the total value was about $800.
The report says there’s surveillance footage showing the vandalism and theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1400 block of Troy H. LaGrone Drive — A 36-year-old woman who was already booked into the Denton County Jail was connected to several vehicle burglaries from a couple of weeks ago, according to a police report.
The woman allegedly broke into cars outside restaurant at Rayzor Ranch and outside a Cracker Barrel in Denton on Dec. 18 and stole four firearms. She’s also accused of breaking into cars along the 1000 block of Interstate 35E that day.
The woman has been sitting in the county jail since Dec. 20 after the Lewisville Police Department arrested her. She faces 11 counts of theft of property under $2,500 with two previous convictions and four counts of theft of a firearm from the Denton Police Department, along with six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon from Lewisville police.
2800 block of West University Drive — Police arrested a 33-year-old woman on an outstanding speeding warrant after learning from Walmart employees that she was switching price tags on crafting materials Monday, according to a police report.
Loss prevention had her detained when police responded around 1:49 p.m. The woman alleged she accidentally forgot to scan some items at the register but then admitted to switching the price stickers, police said.
The report says the total before taxes was $85.51 for the assorted arts, crafts, sewing and home decor merchandise. She was given a citation related to switching the tags and also had an outstanding speeding warrant out of Lewisville.
While searching the woman after arrest, police allegedly found a substance in her pocket that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. She was charged additionally with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 290 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Monday to Sunday, 10 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.