The Denton Police Department made six more DWI arrests on Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day weekend, according to police reports.
Police arrested 10 people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on the morning of and after St. Patrick's Day.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police arrested about 16 people for alleged drunken driving on Friday and Saturday.
900 block of West Hickory Street — Denton police said a 46-year-old man looked down and away from officers, trying to keep them from smelling his breath, according to a report.
At about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officers observed a vehicle without its lights in the 100 block of Avenue A and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 900 block of West Hickory Street.
Officers observed he was looking down and away from the officer as he spoke, which officers noted is commonly seen when people are trying to keep someone from smelling their breath.
The man admitted to consuming alcohol. Officers asked the man if he could feel the effects of the alcohol, and he said he did, according to the report. The man said he felt he was on the line as to whether he was safe to drive.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test that indicated intoxication. The man refused to consent to a blood draw until a search warrant was approved.
The man was arrested and charged with DWI.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man continued to tell officers he only had one drink during his arrest for DWI, according to a police report.
At about 1:06 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol in the Fry Street area as they observed a vehicle having a difficult time backing out of a parking spot in a lot.
Officers continued to watch and noticed the vehicle did not have its headlights on and was attempting to exit onto a public roadway.
Officers asked the driver where he was coming from, and he said he was coming from Fry Street. Police reported the man’s speech was thick-tongued and slow.
The man claimed he'd consumed only one beer at Fry Street Public House.
A standardized field sobriety test indicated intoxication, police said. The man continued to state he only had one beer. The man consented to a blood draw.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Other reports
1000 block of West Oak Street — A group of people stumbled and bumped into each other as they made their way to a vehicle, leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old man for public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 2:14 a.m. Saturday, officers were driving in the area when they noticed the vehicle's lights were on. The officer began looking around for people walking to their vehicles from the block of Fry Street and noticed a group of individuals walking toward the vehicle with the lights on.
All members of the group were stumbling and bumping into each other on the way to the vehicle, police said. Officers observed a man from the group unlocking a door and holding it open for others.
Officers exited their vehicle and walked toward the group and spoke with the 26-year-old man holding the door.
Officers asked him if he had anything to drink, and the 26-year-old man stated he had three beers. Officers told him they saw him stumble on the sidewalk, and the man said the group was planning to wait in the vehicle for Uber to pick them up.
The vehicle was already running because the 26-year-old had used the remote start.
Officers asked the 26-year-old man if he had already requested an Uber ride, and he stated he didn't know — no one from the group spoke up until someone said that they had ordered a ride.
Officers asked for the 26-year-old’s driver's license, and he became defensive and didn't want to identify himself questioning why he was detained, according to the report.
Officers explained he was being detained so they could determine whether it was safe for him to operate a motor vehicle.
The man again claimed he was not going to drive the vehicle, but police stated he could easily operate the vehicle if the officer left the scene.
The man continued to argue, and officers arrested him as they believed he might be a danger to himself or to others. Officers noted they found it off everyone was waiting for an Uber inside the vehicle.
The man was charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Cooper Creek Road at East University Drive — A woman said a person pulled a gun on her on the road, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call in the area Saturday. The woman told police the other driver honked at her as she changed lanes. She admitted she responded by flipping off the driver, and at that point the driver passed her and waved a handgun at her.
The woman was able to provide some details about the vehicle. She obtained video footage of the suspect vehicle, but officers said it’s not clear whether or not the other driver was caught waving a firearm in the footage.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 417 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.