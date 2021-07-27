Part of Mills Road was closed to traffic for several hours early Monday morning after police found a truck rolled into two utility poles.
The crash happened in the 4900 block of Mills Road at approximately 1:31 a.m., according to police reports.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the report noted the driver’s intoxication and speeding were primary factors in the crash. The report didn’t explain further on why police believe alcohol may be a factor.
All three of the truck’s occupants were transported to a local hospital, but only the driver sustained serious injuries, police said. The driver is expected to survive. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Other reports
900 block of West University Drive — A woman called police Monday to report a man in a black SUV had masturbated in front of her without her consent.
She told officers the man was inside the car when he called her over and asked for her help. She saw he was exposed and masturbating when she got closer to the vehicle.
She called police and told them she both didn’t know the man and would like to press charges against him if he can be identified, but officers were unable to immediately find the man in the area.
Intersection of Teasley Lane and Southbound Interstate 35E — Police issued a citation to a man after he allegedly cursed at a woman and stole from a convenience store.
A woman called police to report she’d confronted a man about trash falling from his moving vehicle when he began cursing and shouting at her. She said the man then drove off and struck a construction barrel before parking and entering a gas station.
Officers reported they entered the gas station and learned the man had just stolen a few items, including a water bottle and chocolate bar.
Police reports claim the man admitted to stealing the items, returned them and was issued a citation for the theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made 6 arrests.