Two women accused of shoplifting Sunday at Walmart on University Drive scanned some items and bagged other unscanned items — a process they said they saw on TikTok, according to a police report.
The women, ages 19 and 20, allegedly paid $20.16 although the total value of their groceries came out to $202.81. The Denton Police Department met with the two women in Walmart’s asset protection office around 7:15 p.m., where they were detained.
According to the report, Walmart employees showed police surveillance footage that showed the two scanning some items at the store. The women allegedly bagged both scanned and unscanned items, rendering their total to about $20 rather than about $202.
The report says the women admitted to police they knew they were committing theft and that they saw the process on TikTok. They were arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.
Other reports
3700 block of South Interstate 35E — Fort Worth police found a totaled Mercedes-Benz on Sunday evening that had been reported stolen from Denton earlier in the morning, according to a police report.
The owner reported around 8:30 a.m. that he left his car running at the gas pump at QuikTrip while he went into the store. When he returned, he told police he saw his vehicle taking off on the northbound service road of I-35E.
Denton police registered the 2014 Mercedes-Benz car as stolen and were waiting to hear back from the store Sunday about getting surveillance footage. Around 8:56 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department reached out to Denton police to say they found the Mercedes, which had been totaled.
One person was arrested and charged with failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, but no further information was available Monday from Denton police about the crash or arrest.
300 block of West Sherman Drive — A 31-year-old man admitted to police that he was driving aggressively following an argument with his girlfriend Sunday evening and ultimately struck another car, according to a police report.
Police responded to a crash with injuries around 6:42 p.m. and were told the other driver had fled the scene. Dispatchers had the registered owner’s information, so police drove to his home to speak with him.
The report says the man admitted to driving aggressively around North Locust Street and University Drive after he and his girlfriend got into an argument and she refused to get into the car with him. According to the report, police smelled alcohol on his breath and determined he was intoxicated through standard field sobriety tests.
The other driver was taken to a hospital with injuries, but the severity of injuries wasn’t specified in the report. Their car sustained damage worth more than $200. The suspect was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 410 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 24 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.