A man and his son were able to locate their stolen vehicle, while several vehicles were also reported stolen and are under investigation, according to a police report.
At about 1:06 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle theft call in the 2200 block of Houston Place. A caller said that his father's truck was parked in front of their home, and he heard the truck alarm going off and the vehicle being driven off. He contacted his father after the theft. The son told officers he saw the driver heading eastbound in the area.
The son told officers that he had left a set of keys in the center console with an Apple AirTag attached to it. They tracked the device's location, which showed that the stolen vehicle was at Greenbriar Street and Hinkle Drive.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said officers were sent to that area and located the vehicle with the ignition on and the driver's window down, and the truck was unoccupied.
The door lock on the driver's side was damaged, but no items were missing. The keys in the ignition were the set that had been left inside the center console.
The son and father said they would check if there were video surveillance of the theft.
Other reports
1000 block of Cleveland Street — A woman told police her Chevy Silverado was stolen with items inside that belonged to her, according to a police report.
At about 10:22 a.m. Saturday, a woman came into the police lobby to report her vehicle had been stolen. She told police she parked her truck at about 9 p.m. Friday. She found the vehicle missing at about 10 a.m. Saturday and had the keys in her possession.
She contacted the local tow company that tows in her area, and they told her they did not tow it. She said that inside the Chevy Silverado were two purses worth about $200 and other items.
The incident is under investigation.
700 block of Beall Street — A man told officers his work truck was stolen with several work-related items inside, according to a police report.
At about 8:51 a.m. Saturday, a caller told police that his work truck parked at his residence was missing. He said he last saw the Ford F-350 at about 10 p.m. Friday. The truck had a few toolboxes in the rear that were worth an estimated $30,000, as well as an $11,000 welder. He told police there was also a handgun inside the vehicle.
The report did not specify when the man realized the truck was stolen. He told officers that he had the only key to the truck, which is registered to his employer. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 366 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.