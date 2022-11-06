Blotter
DRC

A man and his son were able to locate their stolen vehicle, while several vehicles were also reported stolen and are under investigation, according to a police report.

At about 1:06 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle theft call in the 2200 block of Houston Place. A caller said that his father's truck was parked in front of their home, and he heard the truck alarm going off and the vehicle being driven off. He contacted his father after the theft. The son told officers he saw the driver heading eastbound in the area.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

