Denton police officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance call in the 2700 block of East McKinney Street on Monday morning.
At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call that a woman took a man’s keys and refused to return them, according to a police report. The caller also said the man was throwing rocks at the woman.
“The woman called police and said that the man was throwing rocks at her car, and the male caller said the woman was throwing rocks at her own vehicle to make it seem like the male was doing it,” said police spokesperson Allison Beckwith.
An unrelated witness reported seeing the man throwing rocks at the woman during the disturbance. Police are investigating the incident, and damages to the vehicle are estimated to be between $750 and $2,500.
The woman denied taking the man’s keys.
Other reports
Hackers took both money and information from a 73-year-old man, according to a police report.
The man was using his computer when he clicked on a link that led hackers to infiltrate his computer and steal his information and money.
He called the Denton Police Department after he spoke to his bank and filed a report there.
“He logged onto his computer and clicked on a link where hackers stole $7,000 — taken from his bank account,” said Beckwith.
An investigation is ongoing.
2200 block of Emery Street — A local business owner called police at noon on Monday to report there were people writing graffiti on the property.
The caller told police that people had been sleeping in a nearby dumpster and leaving graffiti on the property for several days.
A sign on the property was vandalized with cryptic language, according to a police report. The sign specified “no dumping,” but the “d” had been changed to an “h.”
The suspects had not been identified by Tuesday afternoon.
JOSHUA CARTER can be reached via Twitter at @themrcarter_.