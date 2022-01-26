A 51-year-old man who allegedly had a large butcher-like knife is accused of stealing from WinCo Foods and assaulting employees Tuesday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller at the business told the Denton Police Department the man was actively shoplifting at the store and flailing a knife around at about 7:21 p.m. The report says an assistant manager saw him stuffing merchandise into his jacket pocket from the shelves.
When police arrived, the man put his hands in the air and officers detained him. The knife was about 10 feet away from him under a UPS truck that eventually drove away, according to police.
According to the report, the man allegedly walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise and two employees followed to try to stop him. They reported he then punched both of them, ran off and came back with the large hunting knife.
He allegedly told them to move away or he’d stab them. The report says security footage confirmed the employees’ story. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
Other reports
600 block of West Trinity Mills Road — Police arrested and charged a 43-year-old man Tuesday who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old, according to a police report.
The abuse was first reported Oct. 27, and the abuse happened earlier last year. The report says he knew the 12-year-old girl.
500 block of Bryan Street — A 17-year-old who had just been trespassed from a business was seen there again and was arrested Tuesday, according to a police report.
The business owner has an enforcement authorization with the Police Department, which lets them trespass anyone from the property. Police were patrolling in the area and saw two people in a parked car at the property at about 2:22 p.m., so they gave them trespass notices. The owner told police personally he didn’t want anyone parking in his parking garage.
The report says the business owner called later on to say the same boy who was trespassed earlier was back again. Police confirmed it was him and the owner wanted to press charges. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
200 block of North Interstate 35E — U-Haul reported a truck as stolen after a customer who rented it didn’t return it, according to a police report.
They told police Tuesday that the truck should have been returned on Jan. 3. The report didn’t have an estimate for how much the truck was worth or a description of it, but the theft report indicates the value is estimated between $30,000 and $150,000.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 39 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.