A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver because he said they were tailgating him, according to a police report. While such reports are not uncommon, police say an on-scene arrest is.
At about 4:33 p.m., police were dispatched to Interstate 35 near exit 464 toward U.S. 77 and Pennsylvania Drive for a call about a reckless driver. The caller said that another driver pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident.
The caller provided police with a description of the vehicle and its license plate. Police were able to find the suspected man and speak to both him and the caller.
The man allegedly admitted to brandishing a firearm and willingly showed police the firearm. The report states he felt the caller was following him too closely. So, he said he intentionally and suddenly hit his brakes.
When the caller switched lanes and drove next to him, the man alleged he rolled down his window and brandished the firearm.
It is a defense to display a firearm in a public place in a manner calculated to alarm if the person did so in self-defense, according to Texas penal code. But the man allegedly admitted he did not feel he was in any imminent danger and there was no reason for him to use his firearm.
The man was arrested and his firearm was logged into evidence. He was charged with disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm.
On-scene arrests in similar incidents are uncommon, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said, because the suspect typically drives away from the area before police arrive.
Disorderly conduct displaying firearm is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Other reports
900 block of Cleveland Street — While catalytic converter thefts have appeared less in the Denton Police Department’s incident reports, they haven’t stopped altogether. A man reported Wednesday his roughly $3,000 catalytic converter was stolen overnight, according to a police report.
At about 2:44 p.m., police were dispatched to a theft call. The caller said his catalytic converter was stolen from his Toyota Prius. He said the theft occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. He estimated the value was $3,000. From the report, it did not appear the incident was captured on video.
The Denton Record-Chronicle's November report covered local police, city officials and dealerships’ efforts to crack down on a rise in catalytic converter theft.
They had been difficult to investigate before, police said. And the prevalence of the thefts caused a backorder for parts, leaving victims without their vehicle for up to six months sometimes.
But dealerships since started to offer etching services to better track where stolen parts have come from, the city has mandated scrap yards keep records of those selling the parts and police have increased patrol of commonly targeted areas, like hotels.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham also said Tuesday that hotels that saw many reports earlier in the year have improved their parking lot security and lighting.
Toyota of Denton, located at 4100 South Interstate 35, is no longer offering catalytic converter etching services at this time. But they are providing installation of catalytic converter theft shields for the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma. Those interested can call the dealership's main line, 940-535-7600, to inquire about installation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
