A 38-year-old woman was arrested Monday after multiple callers reported that she ran across the highway, danced naked outside and “threw a fit” inside a gas station, according to a police report.
At about 11:11 a.m., police were dispatched to an indecent exposure call near Interstate 35 and West University Drive.
One caller said someone was running on the highway and was almost struck by an 18-wheeler. Other callers said they saw a nude woman dancing around near some restaurants.
A gas station manager in the 2800 block of West University also reported that a nude woman entered the store, threw a fit and went in the bathroom.
When police arrived at the gas station, they entered the restroom to find a completely nude woman at the bathroom sinks splashing water on herself. She said she didn’t know where her clothes were. Police provided her with something to cover herself.
The manager said the woman was previously trespassed from the location and he would like to press charges.
Police placed the woman under arrest for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct involving exposed genitals. She did not provide her name to police at the scene because she appeared out of it, according to the report. The report did not mention anything about an intoxication investigation.
After transporting her to the city jail, police were able to determine her identity. They also learned of two warrants for her arrest for public intoxication non-alcohol. She was charged with those, as well as the aforementioned offenses.
Other reports
Colorado Boulevard and South Loop 288 — A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly pointed a replica BB gun at passing vehicles, according to a police report.
At about 11:21 a.m., police were dispatched after a report of a person with a gun. The caller said they saw a man pointing a large pistol at passing vehicles.
When police arrived in the area, they found a man matching the description given by the caller sitting by the roadway. They detained him and asked for his account of what happened. During his account, the man alleged he had a BB gun and displayed it in public.
Police searched the man’s backpack and found a BB gun. The report states that it didn’t have an orange tip, as most do, and was indistinguishable from a real gun. Although he allegedly admitted to displaying it, the man said he didn’t point it at any vehicles.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, displaying firearm or deadly weapon in a public place. He was also charged with two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia.
3100 block of Town Center Trail — Police are investigating a theft after a man reported Monday that his firearm went missing from a hotel room over the weekend.
At about 9:44 a.m., police took a theft report over the phone. The caller said he was staying in a hotel in the area.
He said that on Friday, he placed his firearm on a shelf in the room. Then, as he was getting ready to leave Sunday, he noticed the firearm was no longer where he left it.
The report states that he did not give anyone else permission to enter the room or move his firearm. He valued the firearm at $410.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
