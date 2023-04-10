Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

No one was injured in a shooting outside a bar near Fry Street early Monday, according to a Denton Police Department report.

At about 2:21 a.m., dispatch received several 911 calls about gunshots near the 100 block of Avenue A. Callers reported hearing five to 10 gunshots and a vehicle leaving the area.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags