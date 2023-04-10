No one was injured in a shooting outside a bar near Fry Street early Monday, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 2:21 a.m., dispatch received several 911 calls about gunshots near the 100 block of Avenue A. Callers reported hearing five to 10 gunshots and a vehicle leaving the area.
When police arrived, they learned a firearm was discharged outside The Garage, located at 113 Ave. A. But there were no reported injuries or property damage, the report states.
Police spoke with the victim, who said they got into an argument with a man inside one of the nearby bars. The person went outside and the man got into his car, displayed a firearm out of the window and fired multiple rounds in the air near where the victim was.
The victim told police they did not want to pursue criminal charges for assault. While the report doesn’t specify, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it didn’t appear as though the two knew each other.
Police are still investigating the incident as a case of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.
Other reports
1200 block of Dallas Drive — A woman reported someone she doesn’t know jumped up and down on her car Sunday, damaging it, according to a police report.
At about 1:21 a.m. Sunday, police took a report regarding a disturbance. The caller said she saw a group of men and women fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex. She didn’t know any of the individuals and she wasn’t involved in the fight, according to the report.
She watched one of the women climb on her vehicle and jump up and down. This caused damage to her vehicle’s hood, roof and bumper. When the report was taken, she was not sure how much the damage would cost to repair.
Police are still investigating the incident as criminal mischief.
2600 block of West University Drive — A 63-year-old man was charged with robbery after he allegedly assaulted a WinCo Foods loss prevention employee, according to a police report.
At about 4:33 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the grocery store. Two loss prevention employees said they were in an altercation with a shoplifter.
When police arrived, they spoke with the two employees, who said they both saw a man gather merchandise and pass all points of sale without paying for the items.
The report later states that the value of the items was over $275 before tax.
They approached the man in the parking lot and tried to detain him. He allegedly resisted their detention and during the struggle, he struck one employee in the chest. She told police that it caused pain and she had difficulty breathing.
The man also allegedly threatened to hurt other employee and said he would be back. But the loss prevention employees were able to successfully detain him until police arrived. Police arrested the man and charged him with robbery.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
