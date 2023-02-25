Blotter
DRC

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after officers witnessed the man’s vehicle strike another vehicle, according to a police report.

At about 9:53 p.m. Friday, officers witnessed a southbound vehicle near Fort Worth and Roselawn Drive speeding at an estimated 80 to 90 mph, the report states.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags