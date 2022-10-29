A 31-year-old drunken man later found to have warrants was prevented from driving away and putting other motorists at risk, according to a police report.
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers were on patrol on the 100 block of Avenue A, where officers heard an engine of a vehicle idling. Officers approached the vehicle and observed a 31-year-old man, who was the sole occupant, with the key in the ignition and the vehicle running.
The man rolled the window down, and officers could smell the strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle.
The man had slurred speech and kept repeating that he worked in Denton. According to the report, officers asked for the man’s driver’s license, whereupon he handed over a debit card.
Officers asked how much he had to drink, and he said he had a couple of shots, according to the report. He stated that he was waiting to drive because he was not sober. He admitted to feeling the effects of alcohol.
The report states that the man refused to listen to officers’ commands and for a standardized field sobriety test. He repeated that he didn’t do anything wrong. The man had been swaying back and refused to consent to a blood draw.
According to the report, the man vomited all over himself during transport to a local hospital. The man was medically cleared at the hospital and vomited on himself during the transport to jail.
The man was accused of driving while intoxicated. He also had three warrants for his arrest.
Texas Penal Code 49.04 makes it a class B misdemeanor for a person to be “intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle in a public place.” The code doesn’t explicitly define “operating,” although Texas Penal Code 49.031(b) appears to regard operation, parked and stopped as three separate states: “A person commits an offense if the person knowingly possesses an open container in a passenger area of a motor vehicle that is located on a public highway, regardless of whether the vehicle is being operated or is stopped or parked.”
Various law firms, such as Thiessen Law Firm, advise people who want to avoid a parked-car DWI arrest to make sure their vehicles are off, among other precautions.
“Even if you’re sitting in a parking lot, leaving your car on implies that you had been driving recently and that you mean to drive again soon,” reads a Thiessen Law Firm post. “This is all a police officer/prosecutor need to establish intent to operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated.”
Other Reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 24-year-old man did not want to leave a Dollar General restroom which led to his arrest after officers found he had an active warrant for his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 8:43 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to Dollar General for a disturbance call. The caller said a man with a yellow poncho was in the bathroom and refused to come out when the store was about to close.
Officers arrived and attempted to get the man out. Officers were eventually able to convince him to come out.
The report states that the man appeared to be high on a drug due to his inability to focus and answer questions. Officers also noted that the man walked around constantly and appeared jittery.
According to the report, officers asked what drugs he had taken, and he responded, “everything.” Officers found out that the man had a warrant for his arrest from the Plano Police Department.
The man told officers that he lived in a camp nearby and said there was no one living there who was able to look after him for safety.
The warrant was confirmed, and officers transported him to jail. According to the report, there were no charges added to the arrest.
2600 block of West University Drive — A 19-year-old woman was cited for criminal trespass at WinCo, according to a police report. At about 10:03 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a theft report where the 19-year-old woman had been detained on accusations of attempting to steal alcohol. The woman was issued a citation on suspicion of theft under $100 and released, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 326 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
Other reports Roundup
Change start date
Change start date
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ___, the Denton Police Department handled ___ service and officer-initiated calls and made ___ arrests.