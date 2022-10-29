Blotter
DRC

A 31-year-old drunken man later found to have warrants was prevented from driving away and putting other motorists at risk, according to a police report.

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers were on patrol on the 100 block of Avenue A, where officers heard an engine of a vehicle idling. Officers approached the vehicle and observed a 31-year-old man, who was the sole occupant, with the key in the ignition and the vehicle running.

