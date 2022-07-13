A 37-year-old man was arrested near Highview Circle after a caller reported he had entered and stole from a residence he was doing work on, according to a police report.
At 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department was dispatched to the house after the owner claimed the man entered without permission. Police spoke with the man and determined he was under the influence of an unknown substance, according to the report.
The man initially denied entering the residence and allowed officers to search his vehicle, where they did not locate anything stolen from the residence. However, police reported they did find drug paraphernalia while interviewing him, and dispatchers let the officers know the man had a misdemeanor warrant out of Denton. Police took him into custody on the warrant.
After he was arrested, officers found a white crystal-like substance on his person, which they determined to be methamphetamine, the report states. As officers escorted the man to their cruiser, he attempted to escape arrest while handcuffed, but he did not make it past the driveway before being apprehended again.
He was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and evading arrest.
Other reports
1900 block of South Loop 288 — Officers responded to a caller who reported her car was burglarized off Loop 288.
The caller said the vehicle’s back window was cracked as if someone had attempted to punch it in and that the passenger window was shattered. Multiple items were stolen, including a backpack containing work equipment worth thousands of dollars, according to the police report.
The caller estimated the window damage would cost about $1,000 to repair.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A 37-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police obtained evidence that granted them a search warrant of the suspect’s residence by a judge.
He also received a drug possession charge after the search, according to a police report. Officers also reported finding a stolen vehicle that was covered up at the residence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 360 service and officer-imitated calls and made four arrests.