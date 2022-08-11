A man allegedly threatened to beat a woman Wednesday after he approached her because her vehicle’s headlights were “too bright,” according to a police report.
At about 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance regarding a man who was allegedly trying to get in a woman’s vehicle.
Police spoke with the woman, who said a man she didn’t know was hitting the vehicle windows and threatening her. She said she was sitting in the passenger’s seat when he walked over and started pounding on the window.
He allegedly told her to open the door, but she refused. When she still wouldn’t open the door, the report states he walked in front of the vehicle, pointed at her and said he was going to kick her ass. The woman said the threats made her feel concerned he was going to hurt her or someone else.
Police also spoke with the man, who said he was on the other side of University Drive when he saw the vehicle and thought the headlights were too bright. He said he politely asked her to turn the lights down, but he couldn’t see who was inside.
The woman, however, said he never mentioned anything to her about the headlights.
The report states he denied making any threats and police ultimately released him from the scene since officers were not present for the alleged threats.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane — An intoxicated man was hardly able to tell officers his birthday when he and two others were stopped Wednesday after the driver went the wrong way down a street, according to a police report.
At about 2:02 a.m., an officer was sitting at a red light when he saw a pickup turn from Dallas Drive, hit the median and head southbound on the northbound lanes of Teasley Lane.
The officer activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the report. He said he was driving from Lewisville and had a beer around 8:30 p.m. He later said he had two or three beers.
After conducting standard field sobriety tests, the report states police determined he was intoxicated. The driver refused a blood draw, but a search warrant was granted and his blood was drawn at a local hospital. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
In the vehicle were two sleeping passengers who were also 24 years old. Police woke up the one in the front passenger seat and noted his eyes were bloodshot and he seemingly didn’t know where he was, according to the report.
The report states he reached for the door and glove box but was only grabbing air. When asked to step out of the vehicle, he stumbled and his movements were slow and lethargic, according to the report.
He said he didn’t have identification and allegedly had difficulty telling police when his birthday was. The report states he kept asking officers what they meant when they asked for his birth date.
He was unable to secure a ride from a rideshare service, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
The vehicle’s other passenger was awoken from the back seat. This man was allegedly sweating profusely and smelled strongly of alcohol. He wouldn’t speak when police asked him questions like what his name was, according to the report.
He was arrested and transported to the city jail. While in the back of the patrol vehicle, the report states he used profanity at officers. He was also charged with alcohol public intoxication.
4000 block of South Interstate 35E — An older man “saw stars” when his younger roommate punched him in the face unprovoked Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 9:32 p.m., police were dispatched for a disturbance call. The caller said two men got into a physical fight.
When police arrived, one man was still at the scene but the other had left. The 79-year-old was holding a plastic bag filled with ice against his face. He said he was giving his 46-year-old roommate a ride when his demeanor rapidly changed.
The man said they were having a calm conversation one minute, and the next, his roommate was angry. This had happened in the past, he said.
After he gave him the ride, the roommate allegedly started cursing at him and hit him in the face. The man said he saw stars during the fight and he fought back to defend himself.
The man had a cut roughly three-quarters of an inch long on his right lower eyelid and the skin was red and puffy, according to the report. The report states he declined medical attention.
While police were at the scene, the roommate’s wife called the man and said he was back at their residence. An officer went over to interview the roommate. During the interview, the roommate said the man hit him first, so he hit him back.
However, the man’s injuries indicated the roommate was the primary aggressor in the altercation, according to the report. The roommate was arrested and charged with injury to an elderly individual, bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.