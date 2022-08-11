Blotter
DRC

A man allegedly threatened to beat a woman Wednesday after he approached her because her vehicle’s headlights were “too bright,” according to a police report.

At about 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance regarding a man who was allegedly trying to get in a woman’s vehicle.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you