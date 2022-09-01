A Wednesday afternoon handgun threat on a DISD bus was found "not credible" after an investigation, according to the Denton Police Department.
Denton police posted a social media update Thursday morning, stating the department had received reports Wednesday afternoon "of a student that displayed a handgun on a school bus and made threats involving Denton Ryan High School."
"Denton ISD and our department began to investigate and were able to determine that the information was not credible," the update reads.
According to an attached letter from Ryan High School Principal Vernon Reeves, the information was "proven to be untrue."
"This afternoon we received word that a student may have made inappropriate statements, including threatening violence against our school while riding the bus home," Reeves wrote. "After several reports this evening, including reports via our anonymous system, I reached out to several individuals who admitted they did not have first-hand information. By working with several students and parents, I was able to ascertain where the information originated and it was proven to be untrue."
Reeves stated additional law enforcement officials would be present at the high school and at bus stops Thursday morning. He urged anyone who has direct knowledge of any threats or related information to reach out to the police with specifics.
Thursday, Denton police directed questions about the investigation to Lt. Preston Pohler, who stated police became aware of a video circulating online and determined it didn't originate in Denton.
Other reports
2800 block of South Interstate 35E — A 29-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she was allegedly slumped over in her vehicle at a Buc-ee's gas pump with the vehicle still running and her child in the back seat, according to a police report.
At about 1:25 p.m., a University of North Texas officer noticed a vehicle in front of his at the gas pumps, with a child moving around in the back seat and no adult visible. He looked into the vehicle and found a woman "out," leaning over in the front seat. He knocked on the vehicle several times, the report states, and the woman eventually woke up.
The woman allegedly told the UNT officer she had drugs and associated paraphernalia in the car and had smoked methamphetamine earlier. When Denton officers arrived, she allegedly admitted she had paraphernalia and narcotics in her purse.
A driving while intoxicated investigation showed the woman wasn't intoxicated, the report states. Officers searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and heroine, with associated paraphernalia.
The woman was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, as well as two charges of possession of a controlled substance. The child's father was brought to the scene to take custody of the child, and CPS was contacted.
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — The owner of a Golden Triangle Mall business called police Wednesday afternoon to report that a former employee had tried to extort the business for more than $100,000 and threatened to kill the owner and his wife, according to a police report.
The owner of the store told police that the ex-employee was threatening to kill him and his wife, as well as harassing current employees. The employee was fired around July 30 after trying to extort the business for six figures' worth of money, the owner stated, and harassment and threats have continued since.
The owner said he was afraid for his life and had evidence of all the communications and threats. The report states he wants to press charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 373 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.