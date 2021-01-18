A Denton man was in jail Monday in lieu of $22,000 bail on three charges and a warrant after a woman said he came to her house twice in about an hour and threatened her.
Just before noon Sunday, Elijah Jackson, 28, went to the 1300 block of Dallas Drive to ask for transportation and cursed at the woman. When she refused, he left the property but returned an hour later with the gun and told her that she needed to go with him, according to a Denton Police Department report. That’s when she shut the door and called police.
She told officers she was scared, and when they tried to stop him, he allegedly ignored their commands.
Police eventually arrested him in the 1200 block of Dallas Drive, where he placed his gun on the ground. According to a police spokesperson, Jackson identified himself by several names, including “nobody.” He was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify as a fugitive. Jackson was also arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Other reports
6800 block of Interstate 35 — A warrant was issued for a man police said pointed a gun at another driver around 3 p.m. Sunday.
A caller told police he and his wife were in separate cars but traveling together when another driver passed her and pulled back in front of her as if to “brake-check” her. The woman’s husband pulled alongside the driver and screamed at him through their rolled-up windows, and that was when the other man pointed a gun at him, according to a police report.
Officers found the suspect on an I-35 service road and questioned him twice about the incident. He denied wrongdoing. When officers asked for and received permission to search his car, they found a gun in the center console.
The caller said he did not want to file charges but wanted the suspect counseled.
6600 block of Grissom Road — An unidentified person was charged with sexual assault of a child, unauthorized use of a vehicle, runaway and abandoning or endangering a child.
A police spokesperson said that Child Protective Services is involved in the case and that no other information could be released. However, the investigation began when officers were dispatched to the area about vehicle theft at the same address. The spokesperson said that “other offenses were noted.”
2100 block of Carriage Hill — A man told police someone removed property from his vehicle overnight. The camping items, including cooking utensils and sleeping bags, are valued between $500 and $1,000, according to a police report.
He said his vehicle was not locked and that he didn’t know if surveillance footage captured the crime.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 322 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into the Denton County Jail.