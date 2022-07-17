A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Saturday at a fast-food restaurant in the 100 block of South Loop 288, according to a police report.
At about 6:57 p.m. Saturday, Denton Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at Jack in the Box. An employee told officers that a man wearing a Santa Claus hat had threatened him with a bat, according to the report.
The employee told officers the man approached him behind the store. The man asked for a glass of water, but the employee paused to consider whether he would be reprimanded for giving water to the man.
The man quickly raised the bat in the air and told the victim he had two choices — either to give him the water right now, or he would beat him, according to the report.
The employee, fearing for his safety, went inside the store to grab a cup of water. The employee returned outside to give the man the water, but he had left the area.
Officers arrived on the scene, where the suspect was still carrying a metal bat and wearing a Santa Claus hat near the area.
Officers told him to drop the bat, to which he complied. Officers asked him to step away from it, but he did not want to step away. The suspect asked if he could keep his foot on the bat. Officers agreed to his request.
The suspect denied threatening anybody with the bat. According to the report, the man claimed he had simply asked for a cup of water. He started rambling, getting worked up and screaming at officers with no provocation, according to the report, and officers said the man spoke incoherently.
According to the report, the man started squatting and standing up, repeatedly moving his hands closer and closer to the bat. Officers then detained him for safety reasons.
Officers said the man appeared to be hallucinating, possibly under the influence. According to the report, the man admitted that THC might be in his system. Officers gave him water at his request.
The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Firefighters rescue person after drowning call at South Lake Park
A male victim regained vital signs after the Denton Fire Department responded to a reported drowning call at South Lakes Park at 4:13 p.m. Sunday. Officials said it was too soon to know a long-term outcome for the victim.
According to a Fire Department spokesperson, the first unit was on scene — near the dock at one of the park's ponds — with two rescuers in the water at 4:19 p.m. The male victim was quickly found by Fire Department personnel, and CPR was given at the scene at 4:21 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where vital signs were regained.
Officials are asking the public to please heed “no swimming” signs posted at bodies of water in the area.
Other reports
6500 block of West Shady Shores Road — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child on board, according to a Denton police report.
At about 4:18 p.m. Saturday, a caller told officers he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in which the other driver drove off. The caller then followed the driver’s vehicle, arriving at an apartment on Shady Shores Road, and witnessed the man exit his vehicle with a child entering an apartment, according to the report.
Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the suspect in the alleged hit-and-run incident. The 43-year-old man claimed he was unaware he was even involved in a crash and said he had just returned home from Total Wine & More, the report states.
Officers reported observing that his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He claimed that he drank some rum after getting home from shopping with his 4-year-old child, according to the report.
However, officers reported they did not feel that a man of his body composition could have gotten the intoxication level he was displaying in the short period.
Officers started conducting standard field sobriety tests. However, according to the report, the man became irritated and refused to perform the remainder of the tests.
Officers determined he was intoxicated and placed him under arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an underage child. Officers made a Child Protective Services referral as protocol.
2800 block of West University Drive — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on a theft charge Saturday, according to a police report.
At about 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifter call at Walmart on University Drive. According to the report, the woman crossed all sales points with the merchandise and did not attempt to pay for the items. Officers reviewed surveillance footage of the theft and placed the woman under arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 361 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.