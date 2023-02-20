Denton police are investigating an incident Sunday in which a man allegedly stole a truck containing cash, crashed into two other vehicles and fled the scene on foot, according to a police report.
At about 11:33 a.m., police were dispatched to Interstate 35 and West University Drive to a reckless driving incident. Multiple callers told dispatchers that a vehicle struck others on the highway and wrecked on the service road. One caller told dispatchers that the driver fled on foot.
When police arrived at the scene of the crashes, they searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him. They spoke with several witnesses at the scene.
Dispatchers also received a call from a man who said his family member stole his truck. The report states police determined the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run crashes was the same as this stolen vehicle.
The man estimated the value of the truck was between $3,000 and $7,000. He also said there was several thousand dollars worth of cash in the truck. It’s unclear from the report whether the man wanted to press charges for theft.
One of the hit-and-run victims told police he was driving southbound on I-35 near North Loop 288. He said the truck approached his vehicle at a high speed and didn’t slow down. The truck tried to change lanes and struck the front of his vehicle, he said.
He said the driver of the truck lost control, struck another vehicle, then turned around and drove the wrong way on the highway. This victim said he’d like to press charges for the hit-and-run. The report doesn’t mention if police spoke with the driver of the second vehicle that was struck.
Another witness told police they also saw the truck hit another vehicle, then do a U-turn and drive the wrong way. The report states the truck cleared the guard rail, turned into a ditch, drove across the service road and then crashed into a second ditch.
An additional witness said they saw a male suspect running away from the truck.
Police are still investigating the incident. The incident was listed as two reports of theft between $2,500 and $30,000 for the truck itself and the cash inside, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.
Other reports
7100 block of South I-35E — A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he nearly struck other drivers and tried to flee from police, according to a police report.
At about 2:35 a.m., police were dispatched to a reckless driver heading eastbound on West University near Cindy Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was driving 40 to 60 mph, stopping in the lane of traffic and then quickly accelerating, swerving and nearly striking other vehicles.
As police were en route, the caller followed the suspect vehicle onto southbound I-35E, where they reported it continued to drive recklessly and erratically.
An officer positioned near I-35E and Teasley Lane saw the vehicle pass at a high speed. Using radar, the report states the officer clocked the vehicle driving 100 mph.
The report states the officer observed the vehicle swerve multiple times and nearly strike the highway’s center divider. The officer initiated their emergency lights as they drove over Buc-ee’s Boulevard.
The driver allegedly slowed down, signaled and changed lanes as if he was going to pull over, but continued to drive, speeding up to 65 to 75 mph. The report states the officer observed the driver veer, overcorrect and then jerk the vehicle.
The vehicle eventually stopped in Corinth in the 7100 block of South I-35E, which is about 4 miles from where the officer initiated their emergency lights.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly would not comply with commands to turn off the vehicle, toss the keys and exit the vehicle. But the report states the officer was able to remove him from the vehicle and take him into custody.
The report states the driver smelled strongly of alcohol and had extremely bloodshot and glassy eyes. He allegedly told police he had two beers to drink. During an inventory of his vehicle, the report states police found an empty beer bottle under the driver’s seat.
A Spanish translator helped administer standard field sobriety tests. The report states officers observed sufficient clues to determine the man was intoxicated.
The man consented to a blood draw. He was transported to a local hospital to obtain the blood specimen. He was then transported and booked into the city jail. He was charged with driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and fleeing from police officer.
Of the 16 individuals Denton police arrested Sunday, 11 were charged with driving while intoxicated.
1300 block of Scripture Street — A woman reported Sunday that her vehicle’s gas tank was cut open and emptied, according to a police report.
At about 6:27 p.m., police took a theft report over the phone. The caller said someone stole her gas.
The caller said she parked her car in an apartment complex parking lot on Saturday evening. She said when she returned to her vehicle around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, she didn’t immediately see anything wrong.
However, she told police that when she started her vehicle up, she noticed the fuel gauge was almost on empty. She said she thought that was odd because when she last parked her vehicle, she had close to a full tank.
She then noticed there was gas spilled on the ground underneath her car. She checked underneath her vehicle and said there was a hole in her gas tank and a cut-in-half antifreeze jug lying on the ground.
The caller wasn’t sure how much it would cost to repair her gas tank. But she said she wants to pursue charges and would follow up with a repair estimate.
Police are still investigating the theft. The report is only listed as theft of petroleum product. But police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said once a supervisor reviews the report, it’s possible police would pursue criminal mischief charges for the damage to the gas tank.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.