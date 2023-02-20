Denton police are investigating an incident Sunday in which a man allegedly stole a truck containing cash, crashed into two other vehicles and fled the scene on foot, according to a police report.

At about 11:33 a.m., police were dispatched to Interstate 35 and West University Drive to a reckless driving incident. Multiple callers told dispatchers that a vehicle struck others on the highway and wrecked on the service road. One caller told dispatchers that the driver fled on foot.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags