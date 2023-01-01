A 23-year-old man whose footwear violated the dress code at a bar is accused of pointing a gun at a bouncer early Saturday, leading to his arrest. Then Denton police discovered the man had multiple warrants for his arrest from several agencies and had violated a protective order that prohibited him from having a firearm, according to a police report.
At about 12:25 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A and were approached by a bouncer from Fry Street Tavern.
The bouncer told police a man had pointed a firearm at him and was still inside the bar.
The report notes that Fry Street Tavern has a large sign on the front door regarding Section 30.05 of the Texas Penal Code, stating that a person may not enter the property with a firearm.
The bouncer told police he watched the man enter the bar with sandals, violating the dress code. The bouncer tapped the man on the shoulder and told him he couldn’t wear sandals inside the bar.
The man turned to face him and allegedly pulled a firearm out of his pocket and held it in his right hand.
The bouncer said he wanted to pursue charges since he believed the man would have shot him or other people at the bar.
Officers approached the suspect and observed that he appeared to have a black handgun in his pocket, the report states. Police ordered him not to reach for the firearm and detained the man, handcuffing him.
Officers took the gun out of his pocket and found it had a loaded magazine and a round in the chamber, according to the police report. Officers told the man he was under arrest and placed him in a police vehicle.
Police searched him and discovered he had a second magazine for the gun, the report states, and they also viewed surveillance footage of the incident.
Officers ran the serial number of the gun and determined it was reported stolen out of Flower Mound.
Police also reviewed the man's history, which showed he had a protective order that prohibited him from possessing or purchasing a firearm or other weapons.
The man also had six warrants for his arrest out of Flower Mound and the Lewisville Police Department. The report did not specify what charges the warrants were for.
The man was charged with making a terroristic threat, causing fear of serious imminent bodily injury; violation of a protective order and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.
Other reports
East University Drive at Shawnee Street — University Drive was closed in both directions while officers investigated a fatal crash Sunday afternoon. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said a motorcyclist was involved in the incident, and no other details were released. The crash is under investigation.
100 block of Avenue A — A woman said a 20-year-old man grabbed her breast, which led to his arrest on charges of alcohol public intoxication and indecent assault, according to a police report.
At about 1:05 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the area when a woman approached an officer and said a man had allegedly her breast.
The woman pointed the suspect out to the officer. The woman told police she was standing with her friends when he approached them and grabbed her breast as he stood behind her.
The woman said the man slurred his words and tensed his arms as if he wanted to fight somebody. Police reported that neither the victim nor her friends appeared intoxicated, whereas the suspect did.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test, determined the man was intoxicated and placed him under arrest. Police were able to review surveillance footage of the man grabbing the woman.
The man was charged with alcohol public intoxication and indecent assault.
1700 block of South Loop 288 — A witness showed video footage of a 47-year-old man assaulting a woman at a RaceTrac gas station, according to a police report.
At about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the business regarding an assault.
Witnesses told police the man had pulled a woman’s hair, and that they rendered aid to the victim.
The man attempted to leave the scene, according to the report. However, one of the witnesses confronted him and refused to let him leave until police arrived.
Officers reviewed a cellphone video recorded by another person that showed the man pushing the victim against her vehicle by her head, pulling her hair, putting her in a side headlock and then releasing her only after being confronted by multiple people, the report states.
The man was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. The report does not specify the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 476 service and officer-initiated calls and made 18 arrests.
