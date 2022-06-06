A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he brandished a rifle and threatened to fire it, according to a police report.
At about 1:21 p.m., police responded to a call about a person with a gun in the 3600 block of Quail Creek Drive. The caller said there was a large group of people causing a disturbance and one of the men had a gun.
When police arrived at the scene, the group scattered and about 15 people took off running from officers, according to the report. Some people jumped a fence and got away.
Police interviewed several people who said a man with a gun said “I’ll air this m----------r out,” causing them to feel threatened. They said the man took off in a blue truck.
Police located a vehicle matching the description in the 3400 block of Quail Creek Drive and performed a high-risk traffic stop. Several people were asked to exit the vehicle and were detained.
The man allegedly admitted to having the gun and holding it, but he denied making any threats, according to the report. Police reported they located the gun near where he was sitting in the vehicle and confiscated it to put into evidence.
The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, discharge or display of a firearm, and booked in the city jail.
Other reports
West Mulberry and South Cedar Streets — An intoxicated 21-year-old man who was arrested Sunday after midnight shouted at police to either arrest him or let him walk home, according to a police report.
At about 12:06 a.m., police in the area witnessed a dispute between a man and woman. They spoke with the pair, who both said there had been no physical altercation between them.
As police were interviewing the man, they smelled the strong odor of alcohol on his breath and observed his eyes were bloodshot, according to the report.
They asked the man how he planned to get home. He said he would walk and told officers his address.
When police asked the man which direction he would walk to get home, the report states he pointed in the opposite direction of where the address was.
The man tried to walk away from officers during the interview despite them instructing him not to leave, according to the report. The man said he didn’t care.
He became belligerent, the report states, and shouted for police to arrest him or let him walk home.
The man was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. While police conducted a search of his person, the man advised them he had marijuana. He was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it was unclear from the report why the man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
1300 block of East Windsor Drive — Police are investigating several shots fired and found four bullet casings Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 5:50 a.m., police responded to several calls about gunshots being fired. The callers reported hearing about four to eight shots in the area that morning. Some callers said they witnessed a vehicle driving away from the scene.
After police arrived, they found four 9 mm shell casings in the roadway and collected them for evidence.
It appears there were no injuries and no damage to nearby property, according to the report. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 276 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.