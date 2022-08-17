Blotter
DRC

A man complimented and offered to buy someone’s shoes Tuesday before chasing him with a knife unprovoked, according to a police report.

At about 1:52 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Carroll Boulevard regarding a person with a knife at a business.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you