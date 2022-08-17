A man complimented and offered to buy someone’s shoes Tuesday before chasing him with a knife unprovoked, according to a police report.
At about 1:52 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Carroll Boulevard regarding a person with a knife at a business.
A witness in the area pointed to where the man was around the corner. Police also spoke with a witness who said they saw the man chase someone with a knife.
Police spoke with the 37-year-old man, who was described in the report as “amped up.” He had a 3 1/2-inch folding knife in the right front pocket of his pants, which police removed for safekeeping, according to the report.
The man said he saw a person’s shoes that he liked. He said he complimented them and told the person he wanted to buy them. The report does not say whether the person responded.
The man said he started to feel very threatened, so he pulled out his knife and chased the man whose shoes he liked. The report states this was seemingly unprovoked. He then told police he didn’t feel safe while being interviewed and wanted everything on camera.
Police spoke with the victim, who said he feared for his life when the man was chasing him with the knife out. He said he wanted to press charges.
The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
West University Drive and Interstate 35 — A 43-year-old man tried to hide from police behind a counter Tuesday after he broke into an abandoned gas station, according to a police report.
At about 2:10 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress. The caller said there was a man holding a metal rod breaking into an abandoned Chevron. When police arrived, they found a smashed window and a man hiding behind a counter inside.
Police gave the man commands to come out with his hands up. They then ordered him to face away and stop moving, but the man continued to walk around, the report says.
An officer broke the rest of the window to remove the man from the building. The officer was then able to place him in handcuffs and ensure no one else was inside. Police contacted the building owners, who said the value of the broken window would be over $1,000.
The man was arrested for entering the building without effective consent, as there was notice that entry was forbidden and there was a chain-link fence surrounding the property, according to the report. He was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
2200 block of West Hickory Street — The owner of an apartment complex told police Tuesday a tenant who hadn’t paid their electricity bill was stealing power from outside the complex, according to a police report.
At about 7:59 a.m., police responded to a report of a theft at an apartment complex. When police arrived, they spoke with the property owner, who said a tenant hadn’t paid their electricity bill and their power was turned off.
When the owner walked around the property, the report states they noticed an extension cord running from the building’s power meter to the window of that tenant’s unit.
Denton Municipal Electric responded to the incident and found the meter was reworked to supply power to the unit, according to the report. DME workers removed the meter entirely.
Police attempted to speak with the occupants, but no one answered. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 442 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.