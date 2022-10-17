A 38-year-old man allegedly threw a Styrofoam cup filled with ice directly at a woman’s face and struck her, according to a police report.
At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Denton police was dispatched to a disturbance call in the 300 block of South Woodrow Lane.
A caller told police a man was shaking a gate, swearing at staff, pacing back and forth and howling.
While en route to the call, another caller reported that the same man was threatening on-site security and had also hit a person on the property. The caller said the man walked away, and officers located him in the 200 block of South Woodrow.
According to the report, officers spoke with the woman the man allegedly hit. The woman was curled up on the ground, and medics came to evaluate her and determined she did not need immediate transport.
Officers saw the woman had a red mark on her cheek, which she confirmed was caused by the man. She told officers that the man was initially talking to himself and walking up and down a walkway.
The man then started directing his speech and yelled at her while she was sitting on a bench. She did not interact with him. According to the report, the man allegedly threw a Styrofoam cup filled with ice directly at her face. The man allegedly struck her a second time in the face, which caused pain in her cheek, according to the report.
Multiple witnesses reported the same incident. According to the report, there was surveillance video that showed the incident, as well.
Officers asked the man multiple times to explain what happened, but he did not answer. The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Other reports
600 block of Morse Street — A 24-year-old man was arrested after he drove his truck into a ditch, which officers determined was due to driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 2:42 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the area, where a caller told police that a truck was in a ditch near a railroad line and that the driver appeared intoxicated. The caller said the man refused help.
Officers arrived and saw a pickup in the ditch along the west side of the train tracks. The report states that several people were trying to pull the vehicle out of the ditch, and one witnessed the driver losing his balance as he took steps.
Officers asked the 24-year-old man what happened, and he said he didn't know. Officers could smell alcohol coming from his breath when he spoke, according to the report.
The man eventually said he swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian, and that was when he left the road and went into the ditch.
The report states he told police he was not hurt and no one else was with him in the vehicle. The man admitted he had consumed liquor, according to the report. Police reported the man was swaying while trying to stand still, his speech was slurred and his pupils were dilated.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test but the man refused to have his blood drawn until a search warrant was issued. He also declined to answer other questions regarding his level of intoxication.
According to the report, officers noted a bottle of whiskey in the front of the passenger compartment of the man's truck.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and open alcoholic container.
100 block of Avenue A — Officers approached a vehicle with its engine running and a sun visor in front of the windshield during the night. That led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man for driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 12:48 a.m. Sunday, officers saw a man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle. They noticed that the vehicle had a sun visor in the front windshield, even though it was nighttime and the vehicle was running.
Officers said in the report the man appeared to have urinated on himself. They smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and his eyes were red, watery and bloodshot, according to police.
He told officers he was not going to drive, the report states. Officers requested that he shut the vehicle off and get out, and he complied.
The man told police he had four margaritas and was waiting on his brother to pick him up. He also said he had been sitting in his vehicle for about 20 minutes, but then confirmed he had never attempted to contact his brother, according to the report.
The man changed his initial statement by saying he had three beers instead of four margaritas. He had no explanation for why he had not contacted his brother while he was sitting in his vehicle, and he said his friends had left him, according to the report.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and the man consented to a blood draw.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 308 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.