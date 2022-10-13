When another driver blocked in his car on Wednesday, a man allegedly poured water on their vehicle and pointed a handgun at them, according to a police report.
At about 7:18 p.m., Denton Police Department took a report over the phone regarding an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The caller said he parked in the 1900 block of Brinker Road between 3 and 4 p.m. and went into a store. When he returned to his vehicle, the report states the driver of the vehicle he was parked behind was pouring water on his vehicle.
The other driver said he was angry because the caller had blocked him in. The two began to argue and the caller said, at some point, the other driver went to his vehicle and returned with a handgun.
The caller said the man pointed the gun at his waist and legs. The report states he eventually put the gun back into his waistband and then back into the vehicle. It’s unclear in the report exactly when he left, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The caller said he wants to press charges. Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
2800 block of South Interstate 35E — A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he stole alcohol and burritos from a store and said he mixed the alcohol with medications he shouldn’t have, according to a police report.
At about 7:18 p.m., Denton police were dispatched in reference to a theft call. The caller said a man was stealing from a store and drinking alcohol.
Police arrived and made contact the man, who said he stole a beer and a burrito, which the report states was on the ground next to him. He said he had consumed three wine coolers and beer and had taken medication that probably should not have been combined with alcohol.
The man had slurred speech and police could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath, according to the report.
Police spoke with the caller who said he’d stolen two burritos and boxed wine, which totaled $19.45. It’s possible not all of the stolen items were accounted for in that total, Cunningham said. The employees said they’d seen him attempting to hide alcohol in the restroom, as well, and he allegedly admitted to employees that he was drinking in the restroom.
The man said he was planning to leave on his bicycle and he didn’t have anywhere to go. Additionally, police reviewed footage of the man stuffing something into the front of his pants, then exiting the store without paying for it. He was placed under arrest.
During the arrest, the man complained of stomach pain and was transported to a local hospital. It’s unclear from the report whether he ate any of the burritos or if they were a contributing factor to the pain.
Once he was medically clear, he was transported to the city jail without incident.
North Ruddell Street and Mingo Road — A 23-year-old woman stumbling home after a night out said her phone died and told police to take her home or take her to jail after failed attempts to get someone to care for her, according to a police report.
At about 4:24 a.m., police were dispatched to a welfare concern after a woman called and said she saw her intoxicated friend walking down the street. Police located the woman walking a few feet from the side of Mingo Road. She was stumbling and her eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to the report.
The woman said she was out with friends and decided to leave, but her phone died after she requested a ride from a ride-share app. She decided not to wait at the pick up location and start walking home instead, she said.
Police asked how much alcohol she had consumed and she said “enough.” The report states she declined to say the amount or type of alcohol she consumed, and allegedly would not answer questions for police to determine her level of intoxication.
After police made multiple unsuccessful attempts at contacting a responsible sober party to take care of her, the report states the woman became agitated. She repeatedly said police should take her to jail or take her home.
She was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail without incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 415 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.