Blotter
DRC

When another driver blocked in his car on Wednesday, a man allegedly poured water on their vehicle and pointed a handgun at them, according to a police report.

At about 7:18 p.m., Denton Police Department took a report over the phone regarding an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

