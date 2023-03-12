A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly urinating in a mop bucket in a dining area in front of people, according to a police report.
At about 2:14 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A when a restaurant employee approached officers to tell them about the situation.
People leaving the restaurant appeared to express their displeasure with the man's actions in the dining area.
Officers noticed the man was standing over a mop bucket with his hands near his waist after he had finished urinating, according to the report.
The man attempted to flush until he realized the bucket was not a toilet, and he turned around and noticed the officers. He denied to police that he had been urinating.
The man attempted to walk around officers and was told he was being detained for urinating in public.
He pulled out his wallet and said somebody else had his identification, but officers saw his driver's license.
Officers pulled out handcuffs, and the man tried to pull away from the officers, headindg toward the door and colliding with a few small dining tables.
He was charged with alcohol public intoxication, resisting arrest and urinating in a public place.
Other reports
700 block of South Interstate 35 — Officers recognized a 41-year-old man who had a warrant for his arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle incident, and he was also arrested on additional charges, according to a police report.
The original incident occurred on Jan. 14 as officers were on the Interstate 35E service road near Teasley Lane and saw a vehicle with a paper buyer plate that had expired in November.
Officers conducted a traffic stop since it appeared to be a fictitious plate. When police investigated the vehicle, they couldn't get a return for the VIN number.
The man said he didn't have any paperwork for the vehicle and it appeared the vehicle had never been inspected.
He claimed he had bought the vehicle from a friend a few months ago. The vehicle was towed because officers believed it was stolen and wanted to do additional follow-ups.
Officers then determined the vehicle was stolen and issued a warrant for the man's arrest.
At about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers found the man and told him he was detained for the warrant.
Officers searched him and found a glass pipe, according to the report. After he was transported to the city jail, police said they found three driver's licenses, a debit card and a credit card, all in different people's names.
According to the report, two of the three driver's licenses were reported stolen in vehicle burglaries.
The man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and unauthorized use of a vehicle, the charge from the warrant.
3100 block of South I-35E — A 52-year-old man told offices he had a handgun in his waistband during an arrest, according to a police report.
At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the 1800 block of South Loop 288 when they saw a truck parked with its hazard lights on.
The truck then accelerated, went to the right, and went southbound while not maintaining a single lane, the report states.
Officers followed the truck as it turned left onto the highway service road without using any turn signals, then continued to accelerate, according to the report. Officers then initiated a traffic stop in the 3100 block of South I-35E.
The 52-year-old man driver told officers he was on his way to McKinney and said he had one alcoholic beverage, although he wasn't sure when.
Officers could smell an alcohol odor coming from his breath. Officers then administered a standardized field sobriety test and observed a sufficient number of clues for intoxication, the report says.
Officers told the man they knew he had consumed more than one drink, and he changed his statement, saying he had two beers but didn't remember when he started drinking.
The man told officers he had a firearm in his waistband, and they removed the handgun from him. Officers searched his vehicle and found two unopened beers in the driver's side door and an open beer underneath the driver's seat.
The man declined to provide a blood draw until a search warrant was approved.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
500 block of North Loop 288 — A man was shot and left the scene of the incident until staff at a hotel reported a man had collapsed there, according to a police report.
At about 12:16 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of North Loop to 288 as a caller said a person was possibly shot.
Officers arrived and no victims were found, but they did find evidence of a shooting. Police then contacted the caller, who said the victim had left in a vehicle at about 12:29 a.m.
Officers then received a call from hotel staff at the 3100 block of Colorado Boulevard saying a possible shooting victim had come in and collapsed.
Medics and officers arrived at the location and were able to confirm it was the victim of the shooting. The man had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is expected to recover.
The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.