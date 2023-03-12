Blotter
DRC

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly urinating in a mop bucket in a dining area in front of people, according to a police report.

At about 2:14 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A when a restaurant employee approached officers to tell them about the situation.

