A woman reported Tuesday her gun went missing after someone she knows moved it outdoors during an argument, according to a police report.
At about 7:01 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a report of a firearm theft at a residence; the caller said someone stole her handgun.
The gun owner said she got into a verbal argument with someone she knows. During the argument, the person took her gun without her knowledge and concealed it outside under leaves and a rock. About 15 minutes later, she said the person went to retrieve the gun but found it was missing.
The report states neither party expressed concern or fears that the gun would be brandished during the argument or that it was a danger to either party’s safety.
The gun was reported as stolen. Police are still investigating the firearm theft.
Other reports
2800 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — Police are investigating a burglary after someone broke into a construction site storage unit and stole thousands of dollars of computers and TVs, according to a police report.
At about 9:03 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary of a building. The caller said a construction pod was broken into overnight. The burglary took place sometime between 5:45 p.m. Monday, when the pod was locked, and when the caller returned to the pod around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The caller said they believe someone cut a lock to gain access to the unit, but the lock couldn’t be located at the scene. The report states multiple televisions worth $300 each, a $200 computer and three computer monitors each worth $300 were stolen from the pod.
The report did not mention whether there were security cameras that could have captured the burglary. The incident is still under investigation.
Burglary of a building is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail.
4200 block of Teasley Lane — A woman reported her storage unit was burglarized and someone stole her family heirlooms, including military awards, according to a police report.
At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a burglary of a building. The caller said she last visited the unit at 6 p.m. Monday and returned at 10 a.m. Tuesday to find the lock had been cut off the door.
She said $5,000 worth of sentimental items and family heirlooms, including military awards, were missing from the unit. The report didn’t specify what the other items were.
Security cameras may have captured footage of the burglaries, but the business was closed when police responded to the scene. Police said they plan to follow up on obtaining security footage.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 410 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
