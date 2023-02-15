Blotter
DRC

A woman reported Tuesday her gun went missing after someone she knows moved it outdoors during an argument, according to a police report.

At about 7:01 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a report of a firearm theft at a residence; the caller said someone stole her handgun.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

