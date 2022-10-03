An 18-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist and did not stop to aid the victim during a police pursuit incident, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, officers received a call related to a loud party in the 3400 block of Bob-O-Link Lane.
Officers located a silver Cadillac occupied by four male suspects. As officers walked up to the car, the 18-year-old driver immediately put the vehicle into gear and began driving away, according to the report.
A motorcyclist was headed in the opposite direction, waiting to make a left turn. The driver struck the motorcyclist, causing him to be thrown from the bike, then left the scene without stopping to aid the motorcyclist, the report states.
Officers pursued the suspected driver, while some stayed with the motorcyclist and called for medics.
After about 20 minutes of driving, the vehicle stopped in the 700 block of Mulkey Lane, where a 20-year-old man got out of the car and ran into a house, while the vehicle’s driver continued to evade pursuit, according to police.
The report states the 18-year-old driver continued to evade police until he stopped at the block of Weston Drive and Pace Drive. Officers detained the driver, and the vehicle was impounded.
The 20-year-old man came out voluntarily from the house he entered and was arrested.
According to the report, the other two back-seat passengers inside the vehicle were released.
The 18-year-old driver was charged with an accident involving injury and evading arrest with a vehicle. The 20-year-old man was charged with evading arrest or detention.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries although they were not considered life-threatening, police confirmed.
Other reports
1800 block of Teasley Lane — A 25-year-old woman gave a false name to officers as they tried to assist her to her apartment, according to a police report.
At about midnight Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare concern involving a woman who was yelling.
Officers located the woman, who had urinated on herself and admitted she was trying to walk home after consuming multiple alcoholic beverages, according to the report. She claimed she had lost her keys and couldn't get back into her apartment.
Officers tried to assist the woman to her apartment but were not able to get in. It is unclear from the report whether the woman lived in the apartment, as maintenance staff was also unable to respond to her.
Officers said the woman gave a false name as police entered their name into the system, so they were unable to locate any information about her.
Officers asked the woman to give them her real name, and they reported she responded, “I can't. I don't trust you.”
Officers told her she needed to give her real name because she was under arrest due to intoxication, but she refused. She started passively resisting by making her body go limp and falling to the ground, according to the report.
Officers were able to detain and arrest her, although she continued to refuse to give her real name. Police were able to identify her real name.
She was charged with public intoxication and fail to identify/giving false, fictitious information.
1100 block of East Hickory Street — Officers found a white crystalline substance on a 43-year-old man, according to a police report.
At about 2:26 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area for an unconscious person call. A caller told officers a man was lying motionless and unconscious and was not responding to the caller.
According to the report, the man had slurred speech, droopy eyes and a slight odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He could not answer basic questions, such as the current time of day.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and took the man into custody. According to the report, officers searched the suspect's pocket and found a small plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance that officers later confirmed was methamphetamine.
Officers also found two meth pipes with burners, according to the report. The man was charged with alcohol public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 300 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.