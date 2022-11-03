When two men got into a fight over one of them driving the wrong way down a street Wednesday, the driver at fault allegedly reversed into the other man, sending him airborne, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
At about 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 900 block of West Eagle Street. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who said he was hit by a car and flew through the air from the impact.
The man said he had just driven up to his apartment complex and was unable to get into his parking spot because another driver was driving the wrong way down the street. The two exchanged “unpleasant gestures” at each other as the other driver reversed and the man was then able to park, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said
He got out of his vehicle and began yelling back and forth with the other driver, according to the report. The other driver exited his vehicle at some point and the two tried to hit one another. But Cunningham said it did not appear from the report that anyone was actually hit at this time.
The man who lived at the apartments said the two of them separated, but he returned to find the other driver damaging his vehicle. The other driver got into his vehicle and, as the man was standing behind it yelling, the other driver allegedly quickly reversed and struck him.
The victim’s girlfriend said she witnessed the man hitting her boyfriend’s truck with rocks and breaking off his side mirror, then reversing his vehicle and hitting her boyfriend. Another witness gave a similar account of the incident and watched the other driver drive away, according to the report.
The man was not transported to a local hospital. But medics treated him and police photographed his injuries. He said he would like to press charges against the other driver.
The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. The damage to the man’s vehicle was estimated between $100 and $750. A criminal mischief offense of this range is a Class B Misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a maximum fine of $2,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
