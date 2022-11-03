Blotter
DRC

When two men got into a fight over one of them driving the wrong way down a street Wednesday, the driver at fault allegedly reversed into the other man, sending him airborne, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 900 block of West Eagle Street. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who said he was hit by a car and flew through the air from the impact.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

