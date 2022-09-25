A 32-year-old man didn’t want to pay his bill at a restaurant because it was his birthday, leading to his arrest on a public intoxication charge, according to a Denton police report.
At about 6:29 p.m. Saturday, officers are dispatched to a disturbance call in the 700 block of South Interstate 35E.
An employee called police to report that a man at the restaurant refused to pay and was intoxicated. The caller said the man was yelling at employees and causing a scene.
According to the report, the caller said the man kept saying he wouldn’t pay his bill because it was his birthday. The man allegedly pushed the caller, at one point pushing the employee to the ground, the report states.
Upon arrival, officers found the man sitting near the restaurant entrance. The man had slurred speech and staggered when he stood up, according to police, and he shouted and used expletives while speaking with the officers.
The man had planned to walk back to his hotel on foot. The report states the man was aggressive toward the restaurant employees over a $17 bill.
Officers confirmed it was the man's birthday. He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Fire damages three homes
An overnight fire damaged three homes in the 3300 block of Clydesdale Drive, according to the Denton Fire Department.
A two-story house was heavily damaged, another two-story house sustained major damage and one house had minor damage. No injuries were reported, with two families and 11 people displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 21-year-old man threw his citation to the ground in front of officers after he allegedly punched a person in the face, according to a police report.
At about 2:14 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the area when a man told them his brother had been struck in the face, according to the report. He pointed out the person who he said punched his brother.
Officers detained a 21-year-old man. Police said in their report that the detained man and the man who was punched were with a group of people who appeared to be intoxicated and were yelling.
Officers spoke with the victim and his brothers, who each said the man punched the victim after a verbal altercation.
The 21-year-old man was uncooperative and refused to answer questions when police tried to get his side of the story, according to the report.
The victim and his brothers were with sober individuals who were willing to take them home safely.
The victim and brothers wanted to press charges, and the 21-year-old man was issued a citation for assault by contact, according to the report.
Police released the man from his handcuffs after the victim left the area. The report states the man threw his citation on the ground and left the area with a friend.
Officers warned the man that he would have a warrant for his arrest if he did not respond to the citation on the printed date.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 37-year-old woman was arrested after officers told her multiple times to leave the area, according to a report.
At about 2:33 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched for criminal trespass call. A caller told police a woman was on the front porch of the Denton County Transportation Authority building who refused to leave.
The woman had been in the area for a considerable part of the day, and the caller wanted her removed from the property. He wanted officers to give the woman a criminal trespass notice.
Officers arrived and gave the woman a criminal trespass notice. She was told multiple times to leave the property and refused to leave.
The woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 323 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.