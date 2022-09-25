Blotter
DRC

A 32-year-old man didn’t want to pay his bill at a restaurant because it was his birthday, leading to his arrest on a public intoxication charge, according to a Denton police report.

At about 6:29 p.m. Saturday, officers are dispatched to a disturbance call in the 700 block of South Interstate 35E.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

