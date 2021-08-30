A man who allegedly drove after using 7 grams of cocaine late Sunday hit at least one car and drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 35E service road, according to a police report.
Around 11:50 p.m., the Denton Police Department responded to a call about a hit-and-run on the South I-35E service road at Brinker Road. The report says the suspect hit an SUV and a sign before driving off the road. Officers took down information from the victim, who was driving a white Mazda SUV.
Another caller shortly after reported they had seen a driver, determined to be the same one from the hit-and-run, who was going between 90 and 120 mph in the wrong direction on the I-35E service road from Milam Road to Ganzer Road. The driver crashed near the Ganzer exit and police found the driver lying in the grass nearby.
He reported he was lying in the grass because he tried to run but fell instead.
The 36-year-old suspect alleged he took 7 grams of cocaine that day and said the same thing later on at a hospital. According to the report, he had bloodshot eyes as well as dilated pupils, and he had a hard time keeping his eyes open. He reported he was very high and rated himself a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10 for intoxication.
He was taken to the hospital and later booked into the city jail. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to a vehicle and duty on striking fixture.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — Officers patrolling downtown Sunday morning arrested a 54-year-old woman who exposed her genitals to them, according to a police report.
Police were on Oak Street when a person approached them about a woman screaming in the area and causing a disturbance shortly before 9:29 a.m. The report says police were about a block away from her at this point and could hear screaming.
As they approached her, she allegedly removed and dropped her pants and underwear below her knees, bent over and exposed her buttocks and genitalia while a large number of people were nearby, including people eating at local businesses.
She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, exposing genitals.
2200 block of Fort Worth Drive — Residents feared an intruder would assault them after a person kicked the door to their home early Sunday, according to a police report.
Police started getting calls about a disturbance in the mobile home community around 3:30 a.m., but a frantic caller around 6:48 a.m. said a man was trying to break down their door and get into their home. According to the report, the man was telling the residents that his own family was inside and that they better let him in, or he’d force his way in and he knew how to fight.
Officers arrived and the caller pointed the man out to them, who was standing on the property. The report says the caller managed to keep the suspect away from his family by threatening him with a baseball bat until police arrived.
The 46-year-old man allegedly kicked in the door but wasn’t able to enter because the chain on the lock was still intact. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, criminal trespass and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 21 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.