A 27-year-old man with three active arrest warrants, including one for aggravated sexual assault of a child, was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly driving the wrong way on North Locust Street and giving officers a false name, according to a police report.
At about 1:43 p.m., officers found a vehicle going the wrong way in the 2800 block of North Locust and pulled the man over. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, gave them a false name, the report states, later telling police he lied because he knew he had an active warrant in Rockwall County.
After identifying the man, officers learned he had at least one warrant out of Rockwall County and at least one warrant from the Lewisville Police Department. He was arrested on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information.
The report did not go into detail on his active arrest warrants, although an additional arrest report lists three: aggravated sexual assault of child, terroristic threat of family/household, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — A woman allegedly stole over $85 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Saturday afternoon and punched a loss prevention employee in the process, according to a police report.
The employee called police at about 3:28 p.m. to report the woman stole a pregnancy test and other items. The employee tried to stop her, at which point she allegedly punched him multiple times in the ribs. He felt pain, the report states, but did not suffer any serious injuries.
The woman fled and was gone by the time officers arrived. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of North Crawford Street — A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly punched his older brother during an argument, according to a police report.
The man’s brother called police at about 7:22 p.m. to report the two got in an argument that escalated, leading to his brother punching him. Officers arrived and noted redness on his brother’s face, as well as a fresh cut on his finger. The man was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 343 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.