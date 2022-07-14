A 37-year-old woman found with meth, pills and an open alcohol container in her vehicle told police she drank a White Claw when she first woke up Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 4:23 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about a reckless driver near East University Drive and North Trinity Road. The caller said a black vehicle was swerving and almost hit another car.
The caller later updated police and said the vehicle drove into the grass and almost hit an exit sign.
Police arrived in the area to find the suspected car stopped at a stop sign. They conducted a traffic stop and made contact with a woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The woman seemed lethargic, she had glassy eyes and her car smelled of alcohol, according to the report. She told police she had just hit a curb because she was tired.
Police asked her to turn the vehicle off, to which she replied, “Sure,” but the report states she seemed to forget what police said and they had to ask her again to turn the vehicle off.
The woman allegedly admitted to partially drinking a White Claw alcoholic seltzer when she woke up at about 7:30 a.m. Police conducted field sobriety tests and believe the woman was intoxicated, according to the report.
The report states police found an open, still cold and partially consumed White Claw concealed by a hat on the passenger floorboard. They also found a large amount of pills, according to the report. The woman said she was prescribed them.
Police found a white crystalline substance in the vehicle that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
The woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, three or more prior convictions. police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Thursday it was not clear whether the woman will be further charged with possession for the pills or methamphetamine.
Other reports
3200 block of Lakeview Boulevard — An intoxicated 38-year-old man was arrested after he fell asleep at the wheel Wednesday outside someone’s home, according to a police report.
At about 4:23 a.m., police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle outside a home. The caller said a man was asleep inside the vehicle.
Police arrived and found the man asleep in the vehicle, which had its headlights on still. The report doesn’t specify whether the engine was running, Beckwith said.
Police knocked on the vehicle multiple times before the man woke up. When asked what he was doing, the report states the man replied by asking officers to join him in the vehicle. The man had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and did not make sense, according to the report.
Police asked the man where he lived and he said Flower Mound. They asked if he knew what city he was in and he said Flower Mound or Lewisville.
The man was too argumentative and wouldn’t follow instructions as police attempted to conduct field sobriety tests, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
5200 block of North Loop 288 — A 48-year-old man was arrested after he fell asleep in his vehicle outside the Denton water tower on Loop 288, according to a police report.
At about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle.
When police arrived, they found a red Honda Civic parked outside the fence surrounding the water tower with no lights on.
Police approached the vehicle to find a man asleep in the driver’s seat. The keys were in the ignition but the engine was not running, according to the report. The report also states there was an open alcohol container in the vehicle.
When the man woke up, he said he pulled over because he felt tired. He said he was drinking before encountering officers.
Police conducted field sobriety tests which led them to believe the man was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.