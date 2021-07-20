A woman woke up Sunday morning to find her car missing and a relative who was staying over gone as well, according to a police report.
On Monday, a woman told the Denton Police Department she believes a family member took her Nissan Maxima from her home in the 2100 block of Bolivar Street. The report says a family member was staying at her apartment Saturday night.
She reported she went to sleep around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and woke up at 8:30 a.m. the next day to find her car and keys missing. Her relative was also gone and the caller told police her relative didn’t have permission to take her car.
According to the report, she believes her family member took the car. The report doesn’t explicitly say police are looking into the family member as the suspect.
The caller estimated the car to be worth $2,500. An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 26-year-old woman who said she escaped human sex trafficking reported the incident to Denton police Monday.
According to a police report, she said the trafficking occurred in another state. She reported she was able to contact a family member who then brought her to Denton, where the relative lives.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2700 block of Weslayan Drive — A 49-year-old man accused of assaulting his wife told police he wanted to get his arrest over with late Monday, according to a police report.
The victim’s daughter called 911 to report the assault. Police found the victim outside a home and saw she was bleeding from her nose.
The report says her husband had blood on his shirt when he answered the door. Police said he appeared intoxicated, was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet. The suspect told them he knew he was under arrest and he “wanted to get this over with.”
According to the report, he allegedly admitted to hitting his wife before refusing to speak to police further about the incident. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member. Police contacted Child Protective Services because a juvenile was in the home at the time.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 443 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
