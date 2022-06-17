A 26-year-old woman who was arrested for pointing a gun at another driver Thursday said she did so because she felt scared, according to a police report.
At about 5:35 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about deadly conduct in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E service road near Buc-ee’s Boulevard. The caller said he was involved in a road rage incident as he traveled on the service road. The caller followed the other vehicle involved until police arrived.
The man said the driver of the other car rolled down her window, they exchanged words while in traffic, and she cocked her gun, pointed it at him and said, “Try me.”
Police located the other vehicle still on the service road near South Loop 288 and initiated a high-risk traffic stop. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to the report.
She said she had a firearm in the center of the console of her vehicle. Police asked her why she thought they pulled her over and she said it was probably because of the car following her.
The woman said the incident started in Lewisville near Highway 121 and Interstate 35E. She said the man slammed on his brakes and wouldn’t let her over in his lane. She said she then got in front of him and slammed on her breaks.
They were eventually parallel to one another and she said their side mirrors were almost touching. The woman said then she rolled down the window and waved the gun at him. She said she waved the gun at him because she was scared.
The man gave a similar account, according to the report, but said she pointed the gun at the car, rather than waving it. He said he felt threatened by her actions.
Police located the gun in the center console of the woman’s vehicle, the report states. The woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct displaying firearm in a public place. She was transported to the city jail without incident.
Other reports
3800 block of Morse Street — A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he assumed he had permission to take copper wire from a business, according to a police report.
At about 8:09 p.m., police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near a business. The caller stated there was stolen copper wire in the truck bed and a man asleep in the driver’s seat.
Police arrived at the scene and saw the wiring hanging out and the man asleep. They awoke the man who said he got the copper wire from a dumpster on the business’s property.
The man said he had taken wire from the business in the past with an employee’s permission. He said he didn’t have permission this time but thought it would be fine since he had taken it in the past.
He allegedly entered the property through a fence and accessed a dumpster on the property. Police confirmed pieces of insulated copper wire were cut off a spool, the report states.
The business valued the entire spool of wire at about $60,000 and the three sections of wire he allegedly cut from it were estimated at about $2,225.
The man was arrested and charged with theft of material copper less than $30,000.
2500 block of Yellowstone Place — The doors to and cans inside a food pantry on a school’s campus were damaged Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 1:05 p.m., police responded to a criminal mischief call at a school. The caller said there is a small building on the school’s property that is used as a food pantry.
They said on Wednesday they noticed the doors to the building were open and thought maybe the wind blew them open. But when they went to close the doors, the caller saw things that were intentionally damaged, according to the report.
Nothing was stolen but several things were damaged, the report states. Cans of food were busted and dumped out. A can of liquid used in recent construction was also busted open and dumped on the floor.
The caller estimated the cost to replace the doors would be about $300 and the cost to clean and replace the cans would be about $800.
They said they plan to provide security footage. Police are still investigating the incident as criminal mischief.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.