A 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to steal around $453 worth of items at Walmart on South Loop 288, according to a police report.
At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a shoplifter at the store. According to the report, the woman tried to leave the store without paying through the automotive section, but the section had already been locked for the night.
Because the doors to the automotive section were locked, the woman had no choice but to proceed to the front of the store. The woman was stopped by the loss prevention office, according to the report.
Officers spoke with the suspect, who was crying in a loss prevention office and was arrested on a theft charge. The woman told officers she got carried away with putting items in her shopping cart she couldn’t pay for, according to the report.
Other reports
5300 block of Whiting Way — A 32-year-old man was arrested for falsely telling officers he had been shot in the head, according to a police report.
At around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call on Whiting Way, where a caller said he had been shot in the head and said that someone had shot his brother, according to the report.
The report states the man had called before the incident and claimed there had been a burglary in progress in the area. At that time, the man had told operators that someone was in the house with a gun, according to the report.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the man with no injuries or gun wounds, according to the report. Officers spoke with other occupants of this residence, and none had injuries.
The caller admitted he had called 911 to tell the operator he was shot in the head, according to the report. The report states the man called 911 multiple times and remained silent when dispatchers tried to ask him questions.
Medics arrived on the scene and medically cleared the man. The man admitted to officers and medics he had used meth earlier in the day, according to a police report.
The man was arrested for silent or abusive calls to 911, according to the report. The man thanked the officers for saving his life while he was being taken to the jail, according to the report.
300 block of Plum Hollow Street — At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a caller who told officers a man flipped her off as she passed by in a vehicle in the Willow Stone Street and Shadow Trail neighborhood, according to the police report.
The caller stopped and asked him why he flipped her off, and the man told her, "You don't matter," according to the report.
The caller was concerned due to his odd behavior and observed the male allegedly stick a needle into his leg.
Officers located the suspect around the 200 block of Pear Tree Place, and when officers greeted him, the suspect appeared very surprised and immediately stood up and began behaving evasively, according to the report.
Officers asked him some basic questions, and the man would repeat that he needed a moment to think. According to the report, he did not want to provide information on where he lived, his pupils appeared to be dilated and he denied having used any substance.
According to the report, officers were approached by the man’s stepmother, who told officers that the man is a drug user. The man started to run and ignored officer’s verbal commands. Officers were able to detain the man and located a single baggie of marijuana in his sock, according to the report.
The man denied using meth or cocaine; however, when asked if he used PCP, his demeanor changed drastically and refused to answer, according to the report. The man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, non-alcohol public intoxication and evading arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.