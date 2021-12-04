A woman was trespassed from an acquaintance’s residence Friday evening after she allegedly showed up and started yelling at him, threw an empty cup of beer at him and kicked a beer can at his front door, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 4:35 p.m. to report the incident, which took place at a complex in the 3400 block of Fallmeadow Street. He said an acquaintance, who also lives at the complex, came by his residence to speak to him. She began yelling profanities and eventually threw an empty plastic beer cup at him, after which she allegedly kicked a beer can at his front door.
The man had no injuries and there was no significant damage, but he said he wanted her trespassed and directed officers to her residence. She allegedly told officers she hadn’t gone outside, but they criminally trespassed her anyway. She was not arrested or issued a citation for the incident.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly tried to steal a bike from Walmart, at least his third theft attempt, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the store at about 12:48 p.m. and spoke to employees, who told them the man had tried to steal a bike and fled from loss prevention. They told police the man was hiding behind Petco and officers were able to find him nearby. He said he went into Walmart to cash a check, and then left, though employees said his check had already been cashed.
The man allegedly grabbed a $248 bicycle and tried to walk out of the store with it, which was captured on surveillance footage. Officers arrested the man on a charge of property theft, later upgraded to property theft with two or more prior convictions. The report also stated he had two active warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia out of the Dallas Police Department.
1200 block of Cleveland Street — A property agent called police Friday evening to report a resident came home to find their window shattered, though nothing was stolen, according to a police report.
The incident was reported at about 5:42 p.m., and the damage estimated at about $500. When officers spoke to the resident, she said had just returned home when she found the window shattered, but that she doesn’t believe anything was damaged or stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 429 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, 46 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.