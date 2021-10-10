A 22-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly threatened to “shoot up” her ex-boyfriend’s house and showed up with a handgun that officers later learned was unloaded, according to a police report.
The report states the ex-boyfriend’s mother called police at about 11:07 p.m. as the woman was at their house. She had allegedly threatened her ex that she would come over and shoot up the house, after which she showed up, met with him and refused to leave. She had a handgun, his mother said, which she kept behind her back and at one point put in her shorts.
The woman left before officers arrived, though they were able to find her vehicle nearby. They also found the handgun, which the report states was not loaded. Her ex-boyfriend’s mother wanted to press charges, and the woman was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, displaying firearm in a public place.
Other reports
2400 block of South Interstate 35E — Oldwest Cafe was evacuated Saturday morning as police investigated a possible threat, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The department posted on social media at about 11 a.m. saying officers were on the block investigating a report of a threat, asking residents to avoid the area. Beckwith clarified that someone had called dispatch using a voice disguising program and made an immediate threat in the area. As a result, the restaurant was evacuated.
Beckwith said officers swept the area and determined there was no threat, although the caller informed them of a second threat at Seven Mile Cafe. That restaurant was not evacuated, though she said officers swept that area too, finding no threats. Officers believe the threats were unsubstantiated, she said, and the calls are being investigated for terroristic threat.
3100 block of Bandera Street — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday afternoon after he allegedly got into a disturbance with a woman and refused to come out of an hotel’s bathroom to speak with officers, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at Red Roof Inn & Suites at about 12:45 p.m. after a hotel employee called police, reporting the man would not leave. He was inside a bathroom and refused to come out, the report states, identifying himself with a different name than his own. He eventually opened the door after negotiators arrived and was arrested.
Police learned that the night prior, the man had been involved in a disturbance with a woman, during which he grabbed her arm and caused redness. The man was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury to family member and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice due to his active arrest warrant for a parole violation.
The man allegedly tried to throw himself down a flight of stairs during the arrest and was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 304 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.