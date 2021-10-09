After a 31-year-old woman was arrested on a public intoxication charge Friday afternoon, she allegedly spat toward officers and slapped a jailer on the hand, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers first responded to the 500 block of Acme Street at about noon, after a caller reported someone was lying down unconscious. The report states police arrived and asked the woman if she was OK, noting an alcoholic beverage can nearby. She allegedly began drinking out of the can as they spoke to her and they conducted a sobriety test.
After observing signs of intoxication, officers arrested the woman on a charge of alcohol public intoxication. She was “not happy” about being arrested, the report states, and allegedly began slamming herself into things while in the police car. When they got to the jail and walked inside, she allegedly spat toward an officer, and once inside the jail, she additionally kicked another officer and slapped a jailer’s hand.
The woman was additionally charged with assault by contact and assault of public servant. No injuries were noted in the report.
Other reports
2300 block of East Sherman Drive — Denton police continue to investigate a Friday afternoon bomb threat on a school bus, although the threat is believed to be unsubstantiated, according to spokesperson Allison Beckwith.
At about 4:53 p.m. Friday, the department posted on social media that there was a police presence in the block while officers investigated the incident, although no roads were closed. A later update stated there was initially a bomb threat reported on a school bus, but the threat was unsubstantiated.
Beckwith said that as of Saturday afternoon, there’s still no clarity on what exactly was threatened or by whom. No arrests have been made and officers do not believe there’s a current threat, she said.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A man called police Friday morning to report he was robbed of his phone at gunpoint, according to a police report.
The man told officers he was in his vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot when a man knocked on his window, pointed a gun at him and said, “Give me your phone,” the report states. After doing so, he quickly drove away, the victim said. He suffered no injuries and an investigation is ongoing, with officers checking for security camera footage.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 431 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.