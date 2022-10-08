Blotter
DRC

A 43-year–old woman placed store merchandise in her purse and locked herself in an employee backroom area, according to a police report.

At about 8:27 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call in the 100 block of Maple Street. A caller said a woman placed items in her purse and locked herself in the employee backroom.

