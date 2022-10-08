A 43-year–old woman placed store merchandise in her purse and locked herself in an employee backroom area, according to a police report.
At about 8:27 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call in the 100 block of Maple Street. A caller said a woman placed items in her purse and locked herself in the employee backroom.
An employee told police that they observed the woman placing items in her purse. According to the report, the employee also watched the woman open a small bottle of wine and drink out without paying for it.
The woman then went into the employees-only section of the store and locked herself in an employee area.
The woman approached the officers when they were speaking with the employee. She told police she thought about stealing the items but decided to leave them in the backroom and said she did not drink any wine. However, officers could smell alcohol on her breath, according to the report.
According to the report, the employee went into the backroom and recovered a half-empty bottle of wine and an open bag of Cheetos.
The woman was arrested and charged with suspicion of theft under $100. The woman also had a warrant from The Colony Police Department. The store wants to pursue charges.
Other reports
400 block of North Crawford Street – A 37-year-old man stole items from a truck, according to a police report.
At about 8:10 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area after multiple callers reported that a male was knocking on random doors and yelling.
A resident of the neighborhood told officers a man was passed out on a front porch and appeared to be in possession of a stolen item — a circular saw.
According to the report, a truck parked in a backyard appeared to have been rummaged through. A passenger door was open and a car battery and two chainsaws were on the ground next to the truck.
The truck owner told police the circular saw and other items next to the truck were normally kept inside the truck cab.
Officers roused the man on the porch. The man was verbally combative and confused, according to the report.
According to the report, a neighbor in the area said they witnessed the man taking the items from the truck.
The man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, burglary of a vehicle and criminal trespassing. The truck owner wanted to pursue charges.
100 block of East Hickory — A 49-year-old woman was told multiple times to leave city property, which led to her arrest, according to a police report.
At about 10:35 a.m. Friday, officers were in the area and saw a woman camping on a park bench. Officers have contacted the woman numerous times and provided warnings for camping and criminal trespass on city-owned property.
She was told again that she could not use this space and asked to leave. The woman refused to leave. The woman was told that if she refused to leave, she would be arrested for criminal trespass.
When another officer arrived to assist with the arrest, the woman tried to pull away. The woman was arrested and charged with suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 378 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.