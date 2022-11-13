Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 13, 2022 @ 4:53 pm
A woman told police she might have been scammed by a company that offered to pay for her college debt, according to a police report.
On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to take a fraud report from a woman who said she had been scammed out of money.
The woman told officers she received a call in February telling her that her student loan debt had been transferred from one company to another.
The woman was under the impression she was speaking to her loan company, and she paid nearly $1,500 from her bank account.
According to the report, the woman found that none of her student loan debt had been paid and her actual student loan debt had a larger amount due because of nonpayment.
The woman now believes she was a victim of theft.
The incident is under investigation.
100 block of Avenue A — A 24-year-old man ignored officers’ commands after officers witnessed the man trying to fight a bar employee, according to a police report.
At about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers observed a man, later identified as the 24-year-old, causing a disturbance within the doorway of a bar.
Officers walked over to the location and observed that the man appeared to be intoxicated and attempting to fight with the door staff, according to the report.
The man tried to chest-bump the employees. After seeing that, officers immediately put their hands on his arm to guide him away from the staff.
Officers said they could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on the man’s breath, his speech was slurred and he was swaying in all directions.
Officers had to physically escort him away from the bar doors and across the street to keep things from escalating between themselves and the staff.
According to the report, the man tried to pull away from officers and allegedly tried to fight with them. They told the man several times to stop pulling away, but he ignored the officers’ commands.
After the man was handcuffed, he dropped his body weight on the ground and refused to get into the patrol car, the report states.
According to the report, the man allegedly tried to resist during booking from jail staff. The man was charged with alcohol public intoxication and resisting arrest.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 296 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
