A woman was issued a citation after she allegedly ran around naked outside a motel Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 6:45 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West University for a report of a woman running around naked near a motel.
When police arrived, they found several motel guests surrounding a woman who was lying on her back completely nude. The guests said they saw her running around and singing outside. They covered her with a blanket.
While interviewing guests, police spoke with one man who said he let her share a hotel room with him the night before. He said he found her yelling in the 1100 block of Westway Street. When he approached her, he said he realized she was nude.
Police detained the woman and called for medics to evaluate her. Medics then transported her to a local hospital for further treatment. At the hospital, police issued her a citation for disorderly conduct expose genitals and released her into the custody of medical staff.
4100 block of Selene Drive — A 23-year-old man told an officer that he allegedly committed felony evasion during a traffic stop Tuesday because he just wanted to go home, according to a police report.
At about 9:49 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Laguna Drive and Yellowstone Place. The suspect vehicle had the windows rolled down and the officer could allegedly see the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.
The report states the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection but continued driving. The vehicle allegedly came to another stop, then accelerated quickly. The driver allegedly disobeyed traffic laws as he continued to drive away from the officer.
The officer learned who the vehicle was registered to, finding that the vehicle was registered to an address near where they were driving. The officer began to head to the registered address.
The suspect vehicle was parked in the driveway of the registered address, according to the report. When the officer knocked on the door, the homeowner answered the door. They said the 23-year-old was their son. He and his girlfriend arrived home moments before, the homeowner said.
The son and girlfriend came to the door and the officer alleged they were the same people he saw inside the vehicle. The officer detained the son. When asked why he drove off, the son said he just wanted to go home.
The officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found the son’s phone on the floorboard of the vehicle. The report states this led the officer to believe they exited the vehicle quickly.
The son was charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle, a state jail felony offense. According to the report, he was not engaging in any other criminal activity apart from not wearing his seatbelt and he had no outstanding warrants for his arrest. Court records indicate he does not have any felony convictions but two misdemeanor convictions.
700 block of Driftwood Trail — A man reported Tuesday his brother chased a thief with a four-wheeler after his toolboxes were stolen off his porch, according to a police report.
At about 7:51 p.m., police were dispatched to a home for a theft. The caller said his tool boxes were stolen off of his porch.
The caller said his brother was outside the home and saw a male suspect grab two stackable tool boxes with wheels and wheel them off behind the house.
The brother attempted to confront the suspect, who let go of the tool boxes and ran off. The brother then hopped in a four-wheeler and chased the suspect. But the suspect got into a vehicle and drove off.
Police recovered the tool boxes. The report states one of the tool boxes was cracked and the caller doesn't believe it was cracked before the suspect stole them. The tool box was valued at $95 and the tools inside were valued at about $2,500.
The caller confirmed he wanted to pursue charges. Police are still investigating the incident as theft of property between $2,500 and $30,00 and criminal mischief less than $100.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 425 service and officer-initiated calls and made 20 arrests.
