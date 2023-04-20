Denton police patrol vehicle

A woman reported Wednesday that someone entered her house and locked her out but it didn’t seem like they stole anything, according to police report.

At about 9:16 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call in the 1400 block of Margie Street. The caller said she thought someone entered her duplex but didn’t take anything.

