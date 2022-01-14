A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department Thursday that another driver threatened to “eliminate her” and pointed a gun at her, according to a police report.
Around 4:09 p.m. Thursday, the caller and another woman were pulling into the parking lot of Albertsons, 2321 W. University Drive. She told police she pulled into the parking lot at the same time as another driver who then got mad.
The report says the other driver then followed the caller and the woman she was with, rolled down her window and started screaming. The caller told police the other driver reached into the center console of her car, grabbed a handgun and pointed it at them.
While doing so, the other driver told the caller she would “eliminate her.” At least one of the women who called 911 wants to press charges if the other driver could be identified.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A 21-year-old who allegedly fired shots outside an apartment early Thursday is facing five different charges, according to a police report.
Multiple callers around 1:59 a.m. reported hearing gunshots at The Veranda Apartments. One caller gave police a description of a potential suspect and officers found him and a few other people.
They detained him but the other three people ran. The report says officers detained the other three after setting up a perimeter. They spoke to residents and learned the 21-year-old they first detained fired a gun outside an apartment after a disturbance.
According to the report, police found a discarded firearm under a vehicle and learned the 21-year-old assaulted his girlfriend, who was one of the girls that ran. The 16-year-old girl had fresh injuries consistent with assault. She and a 14-year-old girl were detained for evading arrest, an 18-year-old man was arrested on a public intoxication charge and the 21-year-old was arrested as well.
He faces a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member, discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
1100 block of Vine Street — A woman said someone stole a $7,000 painting from her home sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening, according to a police report.
It wasn’t stated in the report where she was during that time. The report says it’s a large painting and there weren’t any signs of forced entry into her home. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.