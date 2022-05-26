A woman told police Wednesday her dog was stolen from inside her apartment, according to a police report.
The dog, a small mixed breed, was taken on April 30. The woman said the suspect likely had a key to her apartment because she had locked the door before leaving.
There was a reward for the dog posted on social media, but the suspect is still refusing to return the dog without payment, she said.
The woman told police on Wednesday she believes she knows who the suspect is. Police are investigating the theft of the dog and burglary of the apartment.
Other reports
3500 block of Interstate 35 E – A 42-year-old man who told police he had drank “too much” on his way to buy “more beer” was arrested and charged with public intoxication Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 12:07 p.m., police responded to a welfare call from Medical City Denton reporting the man had left on foot and was heading toward Buc-ees.
While driving on the service road, police saw the man walking alongside the road on the grassy median.
The man was unable to walk without swaying, according to the police report.
After failing a horizontal nystagmus gaze sobriety test, the man was placed under arrest and taken to jail without incident.
1100 block of North Bell Avenue – A man called the police Wednesday after his wife arrived home from work to discover the front door was locked from the inside and a front window was cracked open, according to a police report.
At about 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the apartment. The caller’s wife had left at about 6:15 a.m. and did not return until 5 p.m. when she found the apartment dead bolted and locked, according to the police report.
The caller said no one was supposed to be inside the apartment while his wife was at work. Police went through the apartment and did not find anyone inside.
Nothing appeared to be missing, but the caller said it was suspicious, according to the police report.
Apartment maintenance replaced the lock on the door, and police are investigating the break-in.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
